Tweets with moralized language are more likely to get replies that use hate speech.

Researchers at Justus Liebig University Giessen recently investigated the relationship between moralized language used in a tweet and hate speech found in the replies. Their findings indicate that the more moralized words are used in a tweet, the more likely the replies to the tweet will contain hate speech. This research may provide clues to what triggers the expression of hate speech in social media contexts. Before social media, hate speech was usually limited to people one knew or discriminatory acts or words in movies or television shows. Today the act of disparaging fellow humans through...

