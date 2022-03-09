Twin lions fleeing Ukraine war arrive at Belgian refuge

By Clement Rossignol and Bart Biesemans OUDSBERGEN, Belgium (Reuters) - A Belgian animal shelter has taken in two young lions evacuated from Ukraine, who it says Russian troops had threatened to shoot when they encountered them outside Kyiv. Twin males Tsar and Jamil, born in January 2021, were due to be transferred to Belgium in May after the Ukrainian authorities seized them from private owners who had mistreated them. However, Russia's invasion of Ukraine meant the transfer had to happen immediately, with shelling of Kyiv, where they were held, causing them stress and injury as they jumped ...
FOUND! Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance discovered by icebreaker off Antarctica
March 09, 2022
One of the world's most storied shipwrecks, Ernest Shackleton's Endurance, has been discovered off the coast of Antarctica more than a century after its sinking, explorers announced on Wednesday. Endurance was discovered at a depth of 3 008 metres (9 869 feet) in the Weddell Sea, about four miles from where it was slowly crushed by pack ice in 1915. *"We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance,"* said Mensun Bound, the expedition's director of exploration.
Russian cleric blames fear of 'gay parades' for Putin's attack on Ukraine
March 09, 2022
Most of the international community rightly rejects Vladimir Putin's justifications for his brutal attack on Ukraine - that he needs to keep his neighbor to the west out of NATO and that he is seeking to "de-Nazify" the country. In a sermon on Sunday, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church put forth a bizarre new explanation: the war is necessary to save eastern Ukraine from the gays.
Writing in The Bulwark, the Cato Institute's Cathy Young notes that Patriarch Kirill began his clerical career in the Soviet era and long has been a champion of the communist state. In his sermon the patriarch declared: "For eight years, there have been efforts to destroy what exists in Donbas. What exists in the Donbas is a rejection, a principled rejection of the so-called values that are now being offered by those who lay claim to global domination. Today there is a certain test for loyalty to that power, a certain pass into that 'happy' world, the world of excessive consumption, the world of illusory freedom. Do you know what that test is? It's very simple but also horrific: it's a gay parade."
The Russian church leader's remarks fall right in line with comments recently made by the likes of Steve Bannon, who recently praised Putin on his podcast for not being “woke” and said that “they don’t have the Pride flags” in Russia.
Perhaps most ironic about the cleric's remarks is that eastern Donbas isn't exactly a region of tolerance and freedom and, therefore, in need "saving" by Putin's war machine. Freedom House gives it a “freedom rating” of 4 out of 100, ahead of only North Korea, Syria, Tibet, Turkmenistan, and South Sudan.
Lingering Trump support tested as his hand-picked candidate falls in North Carolina primary race
March 09, 2022
Donald Trump often brags that his "total and complete endorsement" of a political candidate guarantees that candidate a win. That's not true, of course, and that is on full display in the North Carolina Republican Senate primary race.
Shortly after incumbent Sen. Richard Burr announced that he would not seek re-election the former president surprisingly endorsed current Rep. Ted Budd. The congressman, however, has generated little excitement, lags in the fundraising department and has fallen in recent polling, according to a report in Politico.
The front-runner in the race is former Gov. Pat McCrory. Complicating the picture is the presence of former Rep. Mark Walker in the primary, who is competing with Budd for the most conservative, pro-Trump voters in the Tar Heel state. Based on his comments at last weekend's Republican National Committee donor dinner in New Orleans, wanna-be kingmaker Trump sounds a bit concerned about Budd's prospects.
In audio of his remarks obtained by Politico, Trump said, “How are we doing? How’s Ted Budd doing? OK?” Trump asked North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley from the stage. “All right, we gotta get Walker out of that race. Get him out of the race, Michael, right?”
A February poll by Remington Research Group conducted for Walker’s campaign, Politico reports, shows Budd falling 5 points since a January survey by the firm. Remington’s most recent poll put McCrory at 35 percent, Budd at 24 percent, Walker at 17 percent. North Carolina's primary takes place May 17.
