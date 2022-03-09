Twin lions fleeing Ukraine war arrive at Belgian refuge

By Clement Rossignol and Bart Biesemans OUDSBERGEN, Belgium (Reuters) - A Belgian animal shelter has taken in two young lions evacuated from Ukraine, who it says Russian troops had threatened to shoot when they encountered them outside Kyiv. Twin males Tsar and Jamil, born in January 2021, were due to be transferred to Belgium in May after the Ukrainian authorities seized them from private owners who had mistreated them. However, Russia's invasion of Ukraine meant the transfer had to happen immediately, with shelling of Kyiv, where they were held, causing them stress and injury as they jumped ...