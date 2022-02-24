Twitter Accidentally Removes Ukrainian Accounts Sharing Conflict Updates

By Michael Tedder The social media company has also listed safety advice for users in conflict zones. As Russia mounts an invasion into Ukrainian territory, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report says that it accidentally suspended nearly a dozen accounts that were updating about the military’s movements. A spokesperson for Twitter clarified that the outages were not due to a bot campaign or a coordinated attack on the accounts, as was widely speculated online. Instead, the error was due to the company’s policies against manipulated and misleading media. "We've been proactively monitoring f...