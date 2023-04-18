Twitter rolls back policy protecting trans users; responds to request for comment with poop emoji

Twitter headquarters stands on 10th Street on Nov. 4, 2022, in San Francisco. - David Odisho/Getty Images North America/TNS
Twitter has quietly dropped a long-standing policy put in place to specifically protect transgender and nonbinary users — and responded to a request for comment in a colorful way. The move was first reported by LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD on Tuesday, calling it the “latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike.” When the Daily News reached out to the company for comment, Twitter responded within seconds — with a poop emoji. The troubled social media platform, which was acquired by Elon Musk in October of last year, officially prohibited the misgendering...