Twitter rolls back policy protecting trans users; responds to request for comment with poop emoji

Prosecutors allege Pezzola smashed a Senate-wing window with a stolen police riot shield.

Pezzola acknowledged responsibility but denied being involved in a conspiracy during testimony on Tuesday.

“I’m taking the stand today to take responsibility for my actions on January 6,” Pezzola said, according to Politico.

“I’m also taking the stand to explain how these men over here that I’m indicted with should not be roped into my actions and to also explain how there was no conspiracy — that one never existed.”

Pezzola recorded a video celebrating the Capitol breach that prosecutors have presented as evidence in the seditious conspiracy case against him and four leaders of the far-right paramilitary group (Enrique Tarrio, Joe Biggs, Ethan Nordean and Zachary Rehl), the report said.

“The craziest damn thing is I never even knew these guys before I met them at the courthouse,” Pezzola said.