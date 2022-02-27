Two of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine

By Guy Faulconbridge and Catherine Belton LONDON (Reuters) - Two Russian billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, called for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine, with Fridman calling it a tragedy for both countries' people. Billionaire Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, told staff in a letter that the conflict was driving a wedge between the two eastern Slav peoples of Russia and Ukraine who have been brothers for centuries. "I was born in Western Ukraine and lived there until I was 17. My parents are Ukrainian citizens and live in ...