COVID-19 outbreak reported on Celebrity Millennium ship during first cruise in the Caribbean

The Celebrity Millennium departed the island of St. Maarten on June 5, making it the first North American voyage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. - Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS
Just five days in to the first cruise in the Caribbean in seven months, two passengers aboard the Celebrity Millennium ship tested positive for COVID-19. Like almost all passengers aboard, the cabin-mates were vaccinated and reportedly asymptomatic. Millennium passenger Colleen McDaniel, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, said the captain’s public announcement about the cases was received calmly, without the panic of the early pandemic days. The ship left from St. Maarten on June 5 for a seven-night cruise visiting Aruba, Curacao and Barbados, carrying around 600 passengers and 700 crew members...