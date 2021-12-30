U.S. calls on China and Hong Kong to release Stand News employees

"What made Trump so powerful and influential was the fact that he was channeling and harnessing a bunch of different components of the fever swamps and the right-wing media, and they were then amplifying and echoing back the things that he was saying, and there was a feedback loop," Carusone said. "But we shouldn't make any mistake that the power behind Trump was the actual media and the right-wing echo chamber that we're talking about here, not Trump himself."

"And so, when you point out this vaccine example, it's a runaway," he added. "He lost his Twitter account. He lost his Facebook presence. He lost his social media channels to be able to influence and directly control the narrative, or influence it in a heavier way."



Meanwhile, the right-wing media "continued to run with that story that vaccines were part of a plot and a conspiracy by Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates in order to put microchips in people — or, there's a very, very prominent conspiracy theory that the vaccine is designed to open up an inter-dimensional portal," according to Carusone.

"And I point that out because there are millions of people in this country who are consuming right-wing media, whom Republican politicians are actually appealing to, who believe this and are warning about this as a reason for not getting vaccines," he said. "So that partly explains why when Trump gets up there and says, 'Hey get your booster, it's OK, it's not a big deal,' and they respond in this harsh way, it's because they're actually simmering in this cauldron of deceit."

Host Jonathan Capehart responded by saying, "Wow, I didn't even know about the inter-galactic portal."

