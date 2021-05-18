US gave COVID-19 shots to 600,000 kids ages 12 to 15 last week, top health official says

"I think it's more of a messaging of control from [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi to individual members, trying to show who's in charge," said Budd, who has launched a Senate campaign, shortly after the metal detectors were added. "I think it's very unfortunate."

Boebert refused to allow a search of her bag after setting off the detectors in January, which she later admitted was because she carried a firearm inside the Capitol complex, but accused the House speaker of engaging in a political stunt with the devices.

"It is a shame that Nancy Pelosi is trying to disarm Members of Congress in the very place that needed more protection on January 6th," Boebert said at the time. "It is clear metal detectors would not have deterred the violent acts we saw; this political stunt does nothing to improve the safety of Members in the Capitol complex."

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who last week compared the rioters to tourists, has said he intentionally sidestepped the metal detectors to set up a legal challenge against Pelosi.