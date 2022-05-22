U.S., Japan, Australia, and India to launch tracking system to monitor illegal fishing by China

(Reuters) - U.S., Japan, Australia, and India will unveil a maritime initiative at the Quad summit in Tokyo to curb illegal fishing in the Indo-Pacific, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing a U.S. official. The said that the maritime initiative will use satellite technology to create a tracking system for illegal fishing from the Indian Ocean to the South Pacific by connecting surveillance centers in Singapore and India. U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting Japan to attend the meeting of the Quad group of countries - Australia, India, Japan and the United States in Tokyo- which hav...