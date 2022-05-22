U.S., Japan, Australia, and India to launch tracking system to monitor illegal fishing by China

As Conway tells it, the former president was blindsided by the release of the tape where he boasted that women were fine with him groping them because he was famous, and anxiously asked her “Should I get out [of the race]?” during a Trump Tower meeting on Oct. 8, 2016.

As Petrizzo reports, "She writes that Trump had seen reports that the GOP 'could force him off the ticket or hold a vote to expel him' amid the fury over his misogynistic comments, captured on video a decade earlier," adding, "Conway said that at the time, she questioned whether Trump might be testing her, or if he was really second-guessing himself."

“You actually can’t unless you want to forfeit and throw the whole damn thing to Hillary," the former White House adviser claims she told him adding that he fired back, "What do you mean, I can’t?”

"She said she then explained to him that stepping out of the race at that point wasn’t in the picture, since early voting had begun," the Daily Beast report continued.

“I know you don’t like to lose but I also know you don’t like to quit,” Conway reportedly told him, with Petrizzo adding that she also claims she ripped into him over his comments by telling him they were “disgusting” and “reprehensible.”

According to the report, no one from Trump's office responded when asked about Conway's account.

You can read more here.