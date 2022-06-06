US moves to seize Russian oligarch Abramovich's planes

By Luc Cohen NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have obtained warrants to seize two U.S.-origin planes owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich for flying to Russia without a license required due to U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine, a Department of Justice official said on Monday. The U.S. Department of Commerce also filed administrative charges against Abramovich, who it said in February named his Russian children the beneficiaries of the "shell entities" that owned the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Gulfstream G650 ER aircraft, but that he continued ...