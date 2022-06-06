US moves to seize Russian oligarch Abramovich's planes

By Luc Cohen NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have obtained warrants to seize two U.S.-origin planes owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich for flying to Russia without a license required due to U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine, a Department of Justice official said on Monday. The U.S. Department of Commerce also filed administrative charges against Abramovich, who it said in February named his Russian children the beneficiaries of the "shell entities" that owned the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Gulfstream G650 ER aircraft, but that he continued ...
Former GOP lawmaker who represented Uvalde demands action on guns after seeing city turned into 'war zone'
June 06, 2022
Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) on Monday said that the time to merely called for "thoughts and prayers" after mass shootings is over.
Writing in the New York Times, Hurd points out that he has a lifetime "A" rating from the National Rifle Association, but he also says that we cannot simply pretend that our current gun laws are adequate to stop mass shootings.
"While in Congress, I also met and learned from organizations like Everytown and Moms Demand Action, and was one of just eight Republicans to vote in favor of H.R. 8 — a bill requiring universal background checks," writes Hurd. "I also believe it’s ridiculous that any attempt to reform laws to keep lethal firearms out of irresponsible hands is met with outrage and stonewalling. Removing access to guns won’t stop this epidemic, but as the tragedy in Uvalde proved, neither would a myopic and unyielding obsession with putting more guns into our schools."
In addition to support for expanded background checks for firearms services, Hurd also signals favor for raising the age for purchasing semi-automatic weapons, as well as "Red Flag" laws that allow law enforcement officials to confiscate firearms from individuals flagged by family members as potential dangers.
The issue is personal for Hurd, whose district used to include Uvalde, Texas, which he described as being transformed into a "war zone" in the wake of a deadly elementary school shooting last month.
NYC mayor calls 911 after sister arrives in Manhattan, overhears strangers talking about gun
June 06, 2022
NEW YORK — New York Mayor Eric Adams’ sister heard something about a shooting, so she said something — to her brother the mayor, who told her to call 911. The mayoral sibling did just that and then Adams himself followed up with a 911 call of his own, police and City Hall sources said Monday The New York Police Department responded to Pier 79 near W. 39th Street and Twelfth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen about 3 p.m. Sunday. Police said Adams’ sister got off a ferry and saw four men in hoodies, one of whom had what she described as a bulge in his hoodie that she believed to be a gun. One of the othe...
Beyer proposes filibuster-proof 1,000 percent tax on AR-15s
June 06, 2022
With senators negotiating a gun control package that is expected to leave out a reinstatement of an assault weapons ban and expanded background checks on gun purchases, Rep. Don Beyer is proposing a unique method of keeping AR-15s and similar semiautomatic weapons out of people's hands.
The Virginia Democrat said late Sunday that he's drafting a proposal to impose a 1,000% excise tax on firearms like the ones used by numerous perpetrators of mass shootings in recent years.
"We think that a 1,000% fee on assault weapons is just the kind of restrictive measure that creates enough fiscal impact to qualify for reconciliation."
With AR-15s costing between $500 and $2,000, the tax would add up to $20,000 onto the weapons' price tag. The tax would also apply to high-capacity magazines that carry more than 10 rounds of ammunition, Business Insider reported, and weapons with one or more military characteristic including a pistol grip, a forward grip, or a folding or telescoping stock—the type of firearms Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) are seeking to ban with legislation introduced in 2021.
Beyer said Sunday he believes the proposal could pass with a simple majority in the Senate via reconciliation, allowing it to bypass the legislative filibuster, which requires 60 votes for bills to pass. Right-wing Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have opposed reforming the filibuster, obstructing their own party's agenda since President Joe Biden took office.
"What it's intended to do is provide another creative pathway to actually make some sensible gun control happen," Beyer told Insider. "We think that a 1,000% fee on assault weapons is just the kind of restrictive measure that creates enough fiscal impact to qualify for reconciliation."
According to Insider, the proposal could be included in a spending bill containing parts of Biden's climate action and taxation agenda.
Beyer said revenue from the tax could go towards a restitution program for family members of people killed in shootings.
The proposal comes two years after Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) proposed a 30% tax on handguns and a 50% tax on shells and cartridges.
