Blinken flies to Afghanistan in show of support after Biden's pull-out announcement

"The examination reveals how police were hampered by an insufficient number of officers and shortages of less-lethal weapons and protective equipment and also provides a glimpse into communications breakdowns within the police response," said the report.

The video shows how "the mob on the west side eventually grew to at least 9,400 people, outnumbering officers by more than 58 to one," said the Post, and how that led to so many officers begging for help.

"In footage reviewed by The Post, [Cmdr. Robert Glover] and his team of at least 30 MPD officers, identifiable by their yellow-sleeved jackets, can be seen arriving at 1:12 p.m.," the piece explained. "Within minutes, police managed to push back the protesters and set up a new barrier. But officers quickly suffered injuries as the mob grew in size and became more violent, according to video and audio recordings."

Coordinating with researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, the Post estimated the growing size of the Capitol attackers and matching the videos to diagrams showing the location of the crowds surrounding officers.

