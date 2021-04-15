Blinken flies to Afghanistan in show of support after Biden's pull-out announcement

By Jonathan Landay WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Kabul on Thursday to show support for the Afghan government a day after U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he was pulling out U.S. forces after nearly 20 years of war. Biden's decision precipitated a decision by NATO allies to withdraw their troops as well, even as the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani remains embroiled in fierce fighting with Taliban insurgents and a U.S.-backed peace process shrouded in uncertainty. The foreign troop withdrawals have raised concerns that the country could e...