Blinken flies to Afghanistan in show of support after Biden's pull-out announcement

By Jonathan Landay WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Kabul on Thursday to show support for the Afghan government a day after U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he was pulling out U.S. forces after nearly 20 years of war. Biden's decision precipitated a decision by NATO allies to withdraw their troops as well, even as the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani remains embroiled in fierce fighting with Taliban insurgents and a U.S.-backed peace process shrouded in uncertainty. The foreign troop withdrawals have raised concerns that the country could e...
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Analysis details how DC Police pleaded for backup 17 times as Trump supporters attacked the Capitol
April 15, 2021
A new analysis from the Washington Post revealed that over the course of 78 minutes during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, police called for backup 17 times and were ignored.
Using the audio of the police radio channels, the Post walked through how those audio pieces from the radio matched with footage on the ground as President Donald Trump's supporters made their way to the U.S. Capitol, breached the perimeter and ultimately the doors of the building.
"The examination reveals how police were hampered by an insufficient number of officers and shortages of less-lethal weapons and protective equipment and also provides a glimpse into communications breakdowns within the police response," said the report.
The video shows how "the mob on the west side eventually grew to at least 9,400 people, outnumbering officers by more than 58 to one," said the Post, and how that led to so many officers begging for help.
"In footage reviewed by The Post, [Cmdr. Robert Glover] and his team of at least 30 MPD officers, identifiable by their yellow-sleeved jackets, can be seen arriving at 1:12 p.m.," the piece explained. "Within minutes, police managed to push back the protesters and set up a new barrier. But officers quickly suffered injuries as the mob grew in size and became more violent, according to video and audio recordings."
Coordinating with researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, the Post estimated the growing size of the Capitol attackers and matching the videos to diagrams showing the location of the crowds surrounding officers.
See the video below and read the full tick-tock of the day from The Washington Post.
CONTINUE READING Show less
White Minnesota man drags police officer beside vehicle without getting tased or killed
April 15, 2021
A white man in Minnesota has been arrested after he dragged a police officer beside his vehicle following a traffic stop.
In a news release on Wednesday, Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson revealed that the 61-year-old man is accused of using a piece of lumber to assault an employee at a Menards store after he was asked to wear a face mask.
According to the Star Tribune, an officer later attempted to stop the man after he was spotted at a nearby Walmart.
The report continues:
The vehicle soon stopped near Hwy. 15 and Freemont Avenue. When the officer tried to engage the suspect through the driver's side window, the suspect took off "at a high rate of speed" with the officer trapped and hanging from the window, Gifferson said. During the struggle, the suspect hit the officer in the head with a hammer, he said.
The name of the suspect was not released by Hutchinson police.
Earlier this week, a Black man named Daunte Wright was killed by police at a traffic stop in Minnesota after an officer was said to have mistaken her firearm for a Taser.
It was not immediately clear why the same level of force was not used during the Wednesday incident in Hutchinson.
Watch video of the incident below.
This happened yesterday in Minnesota, the suspect was a 61-year-old white man fleeing police. He wasn't shot or tased. pic.twitter.com/FEq39kssC9
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 15, 2021
CONTINUE READING Show less
Republicans are losing the battle against Biden: conservative columnist
April 15, 2021
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin has a warning for Republicans: you're losing.
Writing Thursday, Rubin noted that if Republicans thought they could use the same playbook they did to attack former President Barack Obama, they're sadly mistaken. That hasn't stopped them from trying, though.
"When you look at what actual voters think, it is the GOP (which has shrunk to 25 percent of the electorate, according to Gallup polling) who dug itself into a hole," she explained. Citing the Morning Consult-Politico poll, Rubin noted that Biden's approval is at 60 percent and only 37 percent disapproval, winning over independents 52 percent to 40.
"Republicans' quibbling about the definition of infrastructure has largely fallen on deaf ears," Rubin explained. "Voters generally have more expansive definitions for infrastructure, which in their minds includes schools (70 percent say it's infrastructure), child care (53 percent), manufacturing (69 percent), water pipes (78 percent), Internet (68 percent), housing (69 percent). Biden's overall plan gets 57 percent approval, with only 24 percent disapproval. Mention an increase in corporate taxes, and support climbs to 62 percent."
Axios reported on a focus group with swing voters Wednesday night that revealed a similar understanding. They too understand that infrastructure is broader than just roads and bridges. Interestingly, they said that they wanted to see a bipartisan plan. What wasn't asked, however, is whether they would refuse any infrastructure package if it wasn't bipartisan.
While infrastructure is the top bill on the Biden agenda, Americans also stand with him on gun safety laws. A whopping 83 percent of Americans want background checks and 64 percent want a ban on assault-style weapons. Similarly, 65 percent want to ban high-capacity magazines. There's overwhelming support for mandatory waiting periods, raising the age to buy guns to 21 and so-called "red flag" laws that would remove guns from those having mental illness episodes. While elected Democrats overwhelmingly support regulations on guns, Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV) is holding up the ability to win any meaningful safety laws.
Democrats are also feeling empowered to vote in the 2022 midterm elections where Republicans are seeing a depressed interest.
Rubin closed with a reminder to the president's foes: "Republicans and the media have continually underestimated Biden and his team. They should take a look at the scoreboard."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending Topics
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
Don't Sit on the Sidelines of History. Join Raw Story Investigates and Go Ad-Free. Support Honest Journalism.
Subscribe Annually
$95 / year — Just $7.91/month
Subscribe Monthly
$1 trial
I want to Support More
$14.99 per month
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}