US trade war was pushing China to steal tech and talent: Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The China-U.S. trade war is pushing Beijing to step up its efforts to steal technology and poach talent from Taiwan to boost China's semiconductor industry's self-sufficiency, the government of the tech-powerhouse island said on Wednesday. Washington has taken aim at China's tech industry during the bitter trade dispute, putting sanctions on firms including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Ltd, saying they are a threat to national security, angering Beijing. Chinese-claimed Taiwan is home to a thriving and world-leading chip industry, and the government has long ...
Former Trump and GOP officials celebrate the fall of 'mean' Matt Gaetz: 'He's a blight on the conference'
March 31, 2021
Former officials in President Donald Trump White House and the Republican Party were "gloating" Tuesday night when it was revealed that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was being investigated by the Justice Department for possible sex trafficking, Business Insider reported.
Gaetz, who is the "subject" of an investigation, could end up being indicted if evidence is found of a crime. It's possible he could also be completely vindicated. But the latter didn't matter as Republicans joined with jubilation to celebrate what they thought was Gaetz's fall. One former senior Trump White House aide was on multiple text chains with former colleagues gossiping about the deluge of news about Gaetz's legal predicament.
<p>"The former Trump aides aren't necessarily happy to see the three-term lawmaker in trouble, but they 'feel a little vindicated,'" BI said, citing a former White House staffer. "He's the meanest person in politics." </p><p>A former congressional aide implied that Republican leaders wanted to get rid of him, but didn't want their hands on it. <br/></p><p>"Republican leadership will likely watch him completely implode in a matter of days without having to do a thing," the former aide told BI. But if the leadership intends to remove Gaetz from any committees, there would need to be an actual indictment first. </p><p>"Good riddance," another former Trump White House aide celebrated. "It sounds like he let whatever BS power he thought he had go to his head and he thought himself above the law."</p><p>Gaetz continues to deny that he ever dated someone who was 17-years-old or traveled with a 17-year-old. Instead, he claimed that was some kind of extortion case that will vindicate him. </p><p>On Capitol Hill and in the campaign world, Business Insider explained that opinions of Gaetz are just as bad. <br/></p><p>"The congressman is one of those that came to Washington to make an impression for fame and fortune rather than accomplishing anything in Washington for his constituents," a national Republican campaign consultant told BI. "Matt is going to have a popularity problem now, and may just fade into obscurity. No one will want to associate with him until there's a resolution — which probably won't be favorable."</p><p>"He's not in the legislative business. He's just out there to blow sh*t up and get on TV," said a Republican House staffer.</p><p>"National Republicans are concerned and are carefully monitoring the situation," said a senior GOP strategist.</p><p>But one former House staffer isn't so sure that Gaetz is completely done. </p><p>"They didn't believe he would be that stupid," the former staffer explained. The person did say, however, that Gaetz is known for being a "showboat" with few friends. "He's a blight on the conference."</p><p>Before the news broke on Tuesday, Gaetz teased that he might retire from Congress early. According to Axios, there was an offer to host a show at Newsmax. </p><p><a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/matt-gaetz-sex-scandal-doj-investigation-republicans-trump-2021-3" target="_blank">Read the full piece at BI. </a></p>
Law school lecturer explains just how much trouble Matt Gaetz could be in
March 31, 2021
Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday, Columbia Law lecturer Jennifer Rodgers, walked through the specifics known about Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and the trouble he could be in as part of the Justice Department investigation into possible sex trafficking of a minor.
The New York Times reported that the investigation began under Attorney General Bill Barr's DOJ as they were examining the corruption of former county tax collector Joel Greenberg, a friend of Gaetz. It wasn't until after investigators looked at his computer and electronics that they discovered the sex trafficking. It is unclear if the information on the computers implicates Gaetz or if Greenberg is attempting to make a plea deal by implicating Gaetz.
<p>The Florida Congressman is a close ally of former President Donald Trump, who likely wasn't aware of the Justice Department investigation as Greenberg isn't a big enough Republican in the party. Greenberg was arrested on <a href="https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/seminole-county/os-ne-seminole-county-tax-collector-greenberg-fake-ids-minors-20200821-lqt6id6sijbdrj2l7xo6cimz5y-story.html" target="_blank">trafficking charges in Aug. 2020</a>. According to the report, Greenberg, among other things, was found to be looking up Florida state records on a girl between the ages of 14 and 17, as well as other girls "with whom he was engaged in 'sugar daddy' relationships."</p><p>The crime allegedly happened in 2017, according to the court filing for Greenberg. </p><p>"We know there is a real case, it's going to trial against an associate of Gaetz, a sex trafficking case," explained Rodgers. "So we know Matt Gaetz was somehow tied up in that. He was told he was subject of the investigation. Not that he was in the clear. If he were in the clear you would have been told that you're just a witness. Subject means you're not necessarily being targeted, but that evidence could develop that means that you would ultimately be charged. That was started under Trump's DOJ, under Bill Barr, so Matt Gaetz's allegation that it's political doesn't seem to hold water. I don't know what to make of the extortion allegation, except to say it seems to be separate. Whether or not there's extortion going on with someone saying 'I can help take care of this case for money,' doesn't mean that case against him if it's brought is illegitimate."</p><p>See her full conversation with Lemon below: </p><p><br/></p> <p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d0ad9bca94409e9176eb4326e4dba66d" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zhRqtJbdReM?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">CNN 03 30 2021 23 16 52</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhRqtJbdReM&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
Anthony Robert Williams of suburban Detroit described participating in the January 6 Capitol riot as "the proudest moment of my life." Today, the FBI announced charges today against William in connection with his big day.
Like so many of his fellow rioters, Williams, 45, posted Facebook videos on the assumption they would vanish were he sly enough to delete them. Acting on an online tip, the FBI disproved that theory.
<p> Here's how the FBI <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/case-multi-defendant/file/1380646/download" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">arrest documents</a> described Williams' videography:</p><p> "In the videos, among other things, Williams discussed his success in entering the building, saying "desperate times call for desperate measures." He also poses next to and around statues and in other areas of the Capitol. </p><p> "In a second video taken outside of the Capitol, Williams discusses how he and others "stormed" the Capitol and "pushed back the cops." He also discussed that the police used pepper spray. Williams claimed that ". . . we took this fucking building." A still shot of that video is below. The pictures and videos appear to have been taken using a device carried by Williams."</p><p> That description fits a lot of Capitol insurrectionists. But Williams -- <a href="https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/03/26/fbi-arrests-sixth-michigan-man-role-capitol-siege/7012962002/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">identified</a> as a painter by the Detroit News -- also inadvertently contributed this tidbit to the culture war: His email account is tellingly tagged <a href="mailto:vango@yahoo.com" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">vango@yahoo.com</a>.</p><p> Vango? Well, it was only relevant to the FBI in that discovering it helped corroborate his cellphone number which helping corroborate his Facebook videos and so on.</p><p> But what screams "I love Trump!" better than a painter referring to himself as Vango?</p><p> The FBI didn't pursue that angle, but did note Williams' loyalty to his dear leader.</p><p> "Facebook returns yielded several posts below indicating Williams' intent to travel to Washington D.C. to "storm the swamp", stating "yep, we pissed and we coming to Congress" and to "[b]e prepared to #FightBack." </p><p> Williams' Facebook posts shared by the FBI with U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey included prose as far back as November 13:</p><p> "Every lie will be revealed. 'Americans' who participated in fraudulent scheme to overthrow our duly elected President are TRAITORS. China orchestrated the attack and will pay severely for their transgression. American (sic) is a nation under a just God. Be prepared to #FightBack #HOLDTHELINE #Trump2020 #NoRetreatNoSurrender."</p><p> Eight days before the riot, Williams declared "Yep, we pissed and we comin to Congress."</p><p> Three days after the riot, there was this post, the evocative Facebook equivalent of a Vango, if you will:</p><p> "Operation Swamp Storm Veteran now lol modern day tea party. Was proudest day of my life lol felt like the founding fathers were smiling down on us in that room, and I guarantee my dad and gramps, both vets, would be proud."</p>
