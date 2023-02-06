U.S. VP Harris to map out next steps to aid Ukraine at Munich meeting

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to discuss Washington's future support for Ukraine when she travels to a major European security conference in Germany next week, as Russia's invasion nears the one-year mark. Harris will travel to Munich, Germany, from Feb. 16 to 18 to attend the Munich Security Conference as Ukraine, still waiting on promised longer-range Western missiles and battle tanks, readies itself for a new Russian offensive that could begin next week. A White House official said Harris will use a speech there to ...