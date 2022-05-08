U2 members perform at Kyiv subway station turned bomb shelter

Bono does Clinton at Global Initiative
Members of U2 performed a surprise show in Ukraine on Sunday, playing in a Kyiv subway station that has been used as a bomb shelter during Russia’s invasion. With the Edge playing an acoustic guitar, Bono sang “With or Without You,” “Desire,” “Angel of Harlem” and other hits for a crowd reeling from more than two months of war. “The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom; you are fighting for all of us who love freedom,” Bono was quoted as saying by the Irish Times. He spoke about his native Ireland’s historic struggles with the U.K. and how those countries enjoy peace to...