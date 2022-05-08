U2 members perform at Kyiv subway station turned bomb shelter

"I've done interviews. I've done everything. I'm helping them," SoRelle told the network about her cooperation with investigators.

She does not represent any Oath Keepers in their criminal proceedings.

"Investigators also have learned about encrypted messages on the app Signal leading up to January 6, in which the Oath Keepers were messaging high-profile, right-wing political organizers, according to four people familiar with its existence," according to CNN.

She declined to say more about what she's shared with investigators, but court filings have revealed there was a virtual meeting a week after the 2020 election when Oath Keepers talk about heading to Washington, DC. SoRelle briefed the group about the Trump campaign's legal fight.



In court last week, prosecutors also disclosed that the Oath Keepers' leader, Stewart Rhodes, and other militia members gathered at a D.C. hotel and placed a call over speakerphone to an unidentified individual, where he "repeatedly implore[d] the individual to tell President Trump to call upon groups like the Oath Keepers to forcibly oppose the transfer of power."

When the person on the other end refused to connect him to Trump, Rhodes said, "I just want to fight."

Lee Bright, a defense lawyer for Rhodes, said this about speculation regarding the direction of the Justice Department's investigation: "I think it's self-evident that they are continuing to work their way up the food chain to get to who their grand prize is."