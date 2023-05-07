Anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of anti-monarchy group Republic and other members were released from custody after hours of detention during Saturday's coronation of King Charles that raised questions over whether the police response had been proportionate. Police arrested the leader of Republic, Graham Smith, and 51 others in central London while thousands of royal fans were gathering in the streets for King Charles's coronation on Saturday, saying their duty to prevent disruption outweighed the right to protest. Republic said that detained members began to be released late on Saturday evening,...