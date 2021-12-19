UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to Boris Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned due to disillusionment with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, including the imposition of tax rises and additional COVID restrictions, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported. "Frost has sensationally resigned from Boris Johnson's government," the newspaper said. Downing Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The newspaper said Frost's departure had been prompted by the introduction of additional COVID measures, including COVID passes, a broader discontent with tax rises and the cost of 'net zero'...