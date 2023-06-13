UK police arrest man after three found dead in streets in Nottingham
More armed police are to be deployed in London after the Paris attacks, but the move is unlikely to herald a shift toward providing weapons to most officers (AFP)

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said a man had been arrested in Nottingham, central England, after three people were found dead in the city's streets, officers said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kate Holton)