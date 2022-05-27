UK prosecutors authorize charges against actor Kevin Spacey

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised charges against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey for sex offences including assaults on three men following an investigation by police in London, said on Thursday. Police said the alleged offences had taken place between March 2005 and April 2013, with four incidents taking place in the capital and one in Gloucestershire. They involved one man who is now in his 40s and two men now in their 30s. "The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men," Rosem...