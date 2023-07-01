UK regulators make historic decision in sexism complaint over 2022 Meghan Markle article
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games, on April 15, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images North America/TNS

In what became a landmark ruling, the U.K.’s Independent Press Standards Organisation chose to uphold sexism complaints regarding a 2022 article about Meghan Markle that triggered more than 25,000 responses after being published by The Sun. “IPSO has upheld a complaint that a column in The Sun about the Duchess of Sussex included a pejorative and prejudicial reference to her sex,” the IPSO tweeted Friday. “This was a serious breach of the Editors’ Code of Practice.” The British press watchdog group launched an investigation into the article in which author Jeremy Clarkson called for the wife o...