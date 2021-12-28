UK reports record 129,471 new COVID-19 cases

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Tuesday. The previous record high of daily infections was 122,186 on Dec. 24. The cases data did not include figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas holiday period. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alex Richardson)
South Africa's Tutu to lie in state for two days
December 28, 2021
The body of South Africa's revered anti-apartheid fighter Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died at the weekend aged 90, will lie in state for two days ahead of his funeral on New Year's Day, his foundations said on Tuesday.
The lying in state was initially scheduled to last just one day -- Friday -- but has been extended to Thursday "to accommodate more mourners," the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said.
The statement expressed deep thanks for the outpouring of support expressed around the world after Tutu passed away.
"This deluge of love serves to compensate, to some extent, for Covid regulations restricting the size of gatherings and the nature of the send-off our beloved Arch so richly deserves," the foundations said, referring to Tutu's nickname.
Tutu's body will lie in St. George's Cathedral, in his former Cape Town parish. His body will be cremated after the funeral and his ashes then placed in the cathedral.
Attendance at his farewell on Saturday has to be capped at 100 because of anti-coronavirus restrictions, the archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, has said.
Tributes from world leaders poured in after Tutu's death was announced on Sunday.
Within South Africa, many deeply mourn the passing of the last great hero of the anti-apartheid struggle.
For years, Tutu was the visible emblem of the fight against white-minority rule while Nelson Mandela and other leaders were behind bars.
His hallmarks were religious faith, unfailing humour and an unstinting will to speak out against injustice -- both before and after apartheid.
South Africa's national flag has been placed at half-mast since Monday, while Cape Town city hall and the famous Table Mountain have been illuminated in purple -- the colour of Tutu's gown.
Since Monday, the bells of Cape Town cathedral have tolled for 10 minutes at noon to start what the church hopes will be a moment of reflexion on Tutu's deeds by those who hear the sound.
Religious services are being held around the country in his honour.
Cheapest coffin
The foundations added that Tutu "was very clear on his wishes for his funeral."
"He wanted no ostentatiousness or lavish spending," they said.
"He asked that the coffin be the cheapest available, and that a bouquet of carnations from his family be the only flowers in the cathedral."
He also asked that those who wanted to buy flowers send the equivalent amount in money to the two foundations instead, they said.
Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and repeatedly underwent treatment.
He had been weak for several months and died peacefully on Sunday morning, his relatives told AFP.
In his final years, his public appearances had already become rarer. This year, he emerged from hospital in a wheelchair to get a Covid vaccine, waving but not offering comment.
Fox News reports Covid-19 is both 'raging out of control' and 'good for society'
December 28, 2021
Fox News offered its audience competing views of the pandemic on Tuesday, claiming that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is both "raging out of control" and "good for society."
During Tuesday's Outnumbered program on Fox News, host Kayleigh McEnany slammed President Joe Biden for suggesting that state and local governments should have a larger role in fighting Covid-19.
"Now as Covid cases rage out of control across the country despite his mask and vaccine mandates, the president is trying to avoid blame yet again," McEnany opined.
But just hours earlier, McEnany was hosting Fox & Friends when co-host Will Cain argued that the current surge in Covid-19 cases is "good for society."
"Omicron could actually be good for society," Cain asserted to McEnany. "If we have a very mild form of this disease that confers natural antibodies. That's the end of the pandemic. That was called a conspiracy theory and misinformation. But three weeks later, everyone is understanding that's the truth."
Watch the video clips below.
House panel agrees to drop demand for some Trump documents at request of Biden White House
December 28, 2021
The House select committee acquiesced to the Biden White House and won't seek hundreds of pages of documents from the Trump administration.
The White House counsel's office sent a letter Dec. 16 to the panel asking to shield some records that do not involve Jan. 6 but were covered under the sweeping request from Trump-era documents, reported the Associated Press.
“The documents for which the Select Committee has agreed to withdraw or defer its request do not appear to bear on the White House’s preparations for or response to the events of January 6, or on efforts to overturn the election or otherwise obstruct the peaceful transfer of power,” wrote White House deputy counsel Jonathan Su.
RELATED: ‘Trump is in a bit of a meltdown down in Mar-A-Lago’ as Jan. 6 committee weighs criminal referrals: reporter
The Biden administration was concerned that some of the documents would compromise national security and executive privilege, although President Joe Biden has repeatedly rejected Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege to block the release of records sought by the committee.
The twice-impeached former president has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to block the National Archives and Records Administration from turning over those documents to congressional investigators.
