UK's Labour suspends lawmaker for saying British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng 'superficially' Black
Rupa Huq (Reuters)

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - An opposition Labour lawmaker was suspended from the party on Tuesday after being accused of making racist comments about British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, with a party spokesperson saying it would call on her to apologise. Rupa Huq, a lawmaker who represents an area of west London, was accused of racism by Conservatives after the Guido Fawkes website published a recording of her saying about Britain's first Black finance minister that "superficially he is a black man". Asked about Kwarteng at an event at Labour's annual conference in the northern English ...