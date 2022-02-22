UK says Ukrainian regions recognised by Putin include territory 'beyond line of control'

LONDON (Reuters) - Some of the territory recognised by Russian President Vladimir Putin is on the other side of the line of control which separates rebel regions of Ukraine from the rest of the country, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday. "What we saw through the night was President Putin's declaration that he is going to recognise the independent states in the Donbass region, worryingly some of that includes territory that is actually on the other side of the line of control," Wallace said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Rick Scott's priorities 'strike fear in the heart of some Republicans': report
February 22, 2022
According to a report from Politico, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is aggressively taking the lead in setting the Republican agenda while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has receded into the background hoping that the next midterm election will be a referendum on President Joe Biden.
Scott, as head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is currently serving his first term in the Senate and wants his colleagues to follow his battle plan in hopes of taking back the U.S. Senate, which Politico's Burgess Everett writes could be risky for the GOP.
"It’s a bold move for the first-term senator and National Republican Senatorial Committee chair. But Scott said the 31-page GOP agenda he’s crafted is separate from his work chairing the party’s campaign arm, adding that it’s 'important to tell people what we’re gonna do.' It’s a clear break from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has declined to release a GOP agenda heading into the midterms," the report states with Scott insisting, "There’s things that people would rather not talk about. I’m willing to say exactly what I’m going to do. I think it’s fair to the voter.”
According to the report, Scott's agenda will be heavy on shrinking federal government and culture war issues that even Scott admits may frighten members of his own party.
RELATED: McConnell signaling to GOP he doesn't want 'crazed' candidates: report
"The plans carry some risk," Politico is reporting. "It’s not at all clear that the GOP would unify around Scott’s proposals, which include many ideas that would struggle to attract Democratic support, could alienate some independent voters and could even split the GOP. Scott acknowledged as much in introducing his priorities, arguing they may 'strike fear in the heart of some Republicans.'"
Noting that Scott taking a higher profile appears to be a sign of a lawmaker eyeing a run for the White House, Scott attempted to set that accusation aside by claiming, "I’m not. So, I’m doing it because I’m a business guy and I believe in plans.”
Scott also tried to downplay some of the more controversial aspects of his plans, saying, "This is what people think, by the way. If you talk to a normal, non-woke family, this is what they think.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
How 'twisted' and 'warped' MAGA Republicans fear Justin Trudeau more than Vladimir Putin
February 22, 2022
At a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin appears likely to invade Ukraine, many right-wing media outlets — from Fox News to the Daily Wire to Breitbart News — are vigorously defending Putin and Hungarian strongman Viktor Orbán while arguing that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the real authoritarian. Trudeau’s unforgivable sin, according to the MAGA far right, is enforcing vaccine and testing requirements for people entering Canada from the United States.
Conservative Daily Beast opinion writer and Never Trumper Matt Lewis, in a February 22 column, compares the MAGA movement’s views on Trudeau versus Putin — arguing that the American right has truly gone off the deep end when it considers Trudeau the enemy but defends Putin.
“If you want to understand someone’s values or worldview,” Lewis writes, “take a look at who and what provokes outrage and who and what evokes sympathy. The cognitive dissonance inherent in much of the American right can make such an examination problematic. That’s because some of the most prominent voices on the right today view Vladimir Putin as a misunderstood victim. Meanwhile, they cast Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as an authoritarian strongman.”
Lewis goes on to offer specific examples, noting that the Daily Wire’s Canace Owens tweeted, “STOP talking about Russia. Send American troops to Canada to deal with the tyrannical reign of Justin Trudeau Castro.”
The Never Trumper adds, “Or consider Fox News host Tucker Carlson, my friend — though we disagree profoundly on politics — and former boss. Carlson isn’t outraged over what is happening to Ukraine, but found time last week to bash ‘strongman’ Trudeau as ‘the dictator of Canada,’ while saying that ‘Canada canceled democracy.’ There’s also Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who says Trudeau has gone ‘full dictator.’ And J.D. Vance, celebrated author and Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, who recently declared that he ‘doesn’t really care what happens to Ukraine.’”
Lewis injects some humor into his column, noting that Marty McFly — the time-traveling Reagan-era teenager Michael J. Fox portrayed in the 1985 fantasy film “Back to the Future” — would be shocked to see so many Republicans fawning over a former KGB agent. Indeed, back in the days of Madonna, Run-D.M.C. and Duran Duran, Reagan Republicans railed against the Kremlin nonstop; now, MAGA Republicans consider Putin and his ally Orbán people to be admired.
“If the 1985 version of Marty McFly transported to 2022,” Lewis writes, “it would be impossible to explain to him why so many conservative Republicans are willing to look the other way on Russia invading a sovereign nation, while they simultaneously blast Canada for imposing consequences on protesters blocking traffic…. To be clear, Putin is a former KGB agent and an actual authoritarian. He literally kills and imprisons his critics. And don’t forget the little matter of 100,000 of his troops massed on the Ukrainian border.”
Lewis adds, “Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau is the elected leader of a free nation. He took action to restore law and order after three weeks of truckers blocking traffic and generally disturbing the peace.”
The conservative Lewis has spent plenty of time bashing the left, but he has been a blistering critic of former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. And he wraps up his February 22 column by stressing that MAGA Republicans are as “warped” now as they were when Trump was still in the White House.
“If you find someone willing to defend Vladimir Putin for threatening to invade and kill his neighbors, while simultaneously calling Justin Trudeau a ‘dictator’ for shutting down a lawless protest after three weeks, you have found someone who either is intellectually dishonest or has a warped sense of reality,” Lewis warns. “If you thought the gaslighting would end with Trump, you were wrong. The American right is getting in the habit of calling evil good and good evil. It’s a truly twisted and perverse perception of a dangerous world, and the scary thing is, it’s catching on.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
California Governor Newsom calls Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill ‘state-sponsored intimidation of LGBTQ children’
February 22, 2022
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Florida's far-reaching and dangerous "Don't Say Gay" bill, urging Sunshine state lawmakers to stop pushing the legislation which he called "nothing short of a state-sponsored intimidation of LGBTQ children."
Newsom, who has a long history of standing up for LGBTQ people and same-sex marriage, rightly noted that the Florida legislation "will put kids - who are already navigating stress - in physical and psychological danger."
Indeed, the bill's sponsor in the House is pushing a dangerous amendment to his own bill. Currently, the bill says schools must tell parents if their children exhibit mental or physical changes, which would include coming out as or even talking about possibly being LGBTQ. The bill allows schools to not inform parents if they feel doing so would put kids in harm.
But Rep. Joe Harding's amendment would order schools to tell parents they are withholding information about their child's “mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being, or a change in related services or monitoring,” while not telling parents what that information is.
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis has signaled he supports the extremist anti-LGBTQ hate bill.
"For the sake of these kids, don't do this Florida," Newsom urged.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}