UK seeks stronger powers to stop disruptive protests

By William James LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government will on Monday announce new proposals to clamp down on protests, broadening the range of situations in which police are able to act to prevent serious disruption. In recent years, protests, usually on environmental issues, have shut down large parts of central London and blocked traffic on key highways, leading to calls for the police to have more power to stop the disturbance. The government passed legislation to address this in 2022, but is planning to go further with a new set of laws known as the Public Order Bill....
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Fox needled for seeing transgender indoctrination 'everywhere' after a joke in Batman comic
January 15, 2023
The Fox network has spent the past week sounding the alarm about gas stoves, an issue that Republicans decided was a scandal because prolonged exposure to gas can impact children with asthma. It isn't an issue that Democrats have targeted as something in the platform that they are interested in dealing with.
Tucker Carlson also had a segment on his show about the cartoon characters in M&M's commercial. Carlson attacked a peanut M&M's for being fat and previously complained that the cartoon characters aren't as sexy as they once were.
But the peek came when Fox grew angry over a DC Batman comic in which The Joker had a joke played on him and was convinced he was pregnant.
"There is a bizarre new Batman storyline that has the Joker becoming pregnant and giving birth. This is a statement you literally could not say ten years ago, but this is the world in which we live now," said Todd Piro introducing the segment.
"We cannot escape it!" said co-hosts Ashley Strohmier about "wokeism."
"Leave iconic characters alone!" Tomi Lahren proclaimed on her podcast. "Robin and Superman, they aren't gay. The Joker isn't a birthing person. ENOUGH!"
As a fact-check, DC comics actually crafted a storyline in 2021 in which the third Robin, Tim Drake, is bisexual.
"Here's the thing, that comic book storyline has nothing to do with trans people," MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan said. "A magician character places a spell on the Joker that gives him a stomach bump to make him think he is pregnant. The Joker has not become a transgender character. The right is so obsessed with it and fearful of the trans issue that they are inserting it into fictional stories where they are not part of the story!"
Parker Molloy told Hasan that it had been a "big week for fake outrage," needling the Fox hosts who likely now know how mistaken they were and foolish they look.
She reached out to the Fox host for comment, but they never responded.
See the conversation below or at the link here:
Fox needled for seeing transgender indoctrination 'everywhere' after a joke in Batman comic www.youtube.com
See the Fox segment below:
'Woke' Batman comic ripped for pregnant Joker www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Democrat asks GOP Committee chair why he won't investigate George Santos after admitting ethics breaches
January 15, 2023
Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the new chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, told CNN's Jake Tapper that he'd only support removing George Santos from committees if it turns out he committed campaign finance fraud. So, one of his Democratic colleagues asked Comer what was stopping him from investigating it.
Taking to Twitter after the Comer interview, Ritchie Torres asked Comer why a committee named "Oversight" wouldn't be conducting the oversight in Congress necessary.
"James, instead of harassing a private citizen like Hunter Biden, why not investigate George Santos?" he said.
Santos has been accused of several things, some of which are crimes and some are ethical breaches.
The House Reform and Oversight Committee doesn't handle campaign finance lies, the Federal Elections Commission does. That said, the House is free to open its own investigation into any possible lies and fraud perpetuated by Santos to decide whether he should be removed from committees.
In the recent rules passed by the Republican House, the members decided they wanted to cut funding to the Ethics Committee, which would look into unethical behavior that violates Congress. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) told Raw Story last week that the reason for the move is that Republicans have so many members that would fall under ethics investigations.
One doesn't necessarily have to be charged with a crime for an Ethics Committee probe, just as the case would be in an Oversight Committee investigation.
Comer hasn't announced whether or not he's interested in such a move.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Former Ethics Czar blames Trump for 'forcing the Dept. of Justice' to come after him in document scandal
January 15, 2023
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) revealed to CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that the documents found among President Joe Biden's things aren't that big of a deal compared to what happened with former President Donald Trump.
"At the end of the day, my biggest concern isn't the classified documents, to be honest with you," Comer confessed. He said that he's bothered by the FBI coming to Mar-a-Lago to search for the documents. The FBI search came after over a year of negotiations. Even then, Trump refused to turn over the documents, which is when it was referred to the Justice Department.
He also complained about the FBI going through Melania's closet, which is generally what happens when the FBI searches for something. Another frustration of Trump's that is being echoed by his Congressional followers is that the FBI took photos of the documents on the floor. Trump has been very upset that he appeared messy to the public, "like a slob."
Ironically, when he spoke to The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, top Trump aide Kash Patel went so far as to say, "President Trump invited the DOJ in and said, 'Whatever you guys need.'"
When former impeachment lawyer and ethics czar Norm Eisen explained to Jim Acosta that there are significant disparities in the two cases and highlighting Biden's only hurts Trump more.
"It's important that he started by saying he wasn't concerned about the Biden handling of the documents as much as he was about the disparity, Jim," said Eisen. "Joe Biden is very unlikely to ever be in the kind of criminal trouble that Donald Trump is in because of his document handling. And it's the differences between the two — people are saying it's apples and oranges. It's beyond that! It's apples and elephants, Jim."
He explained that Trump had a "pattern" of behavior that involved fighting with those trying to get the documents back. Therein lies the information prosecutors will use to indicate "intent."
"He said they were his. He forced the Department of Justice, after many months of wrangling, to serve that search warrant and to do the search that Chairman Comer was talking about," said Eisen. "Whereas Joe Biden has been cooperating. It hasn't been perfect in every way. We both went to the White House to work every day for a period of time. We know it's complicated handling these things. I think there are good reasons for the way the White House has handled it, but no, I do not agree that there's any parity between the two. Donald Trump's legal exposure is much more severe."
See the conversation with Eisen below or at the link here:
It's apples and elephants comparing Trump with Biden www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}