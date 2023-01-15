UK seeks stronger powers to stop disruptive protests

But the peek came when Fox grew angry over a DC Batman comic in which The Joker had a joke played on him and was convinced he was pregnant.

"There is a bizarre new Batman storyline that has the Joker becoming pregnant and giving birth. This is a statement you literally could not say ten years ago, but this is the world in which we live now," said Todd Piro introducing the segment.

"We cannot escape it!" said co-hosts Ashley Strohmier about "wokeism."

"Leave iconic characters alone!" Tomi Lahren proclaimed on her podcast. "Robin and Superman, they aren't gay. The Joker isn't a birthing person. ENOUGH!"

As a fact-check, DC comics actually crafted a storyline in 2021 in which the third Robin, Tim Drake, is bisexual.

"Here's the thing, that comic book storyline has nothing to do with trans people," MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan said. "A magician character places a spell on the Joker that gives him a stomach bump to make him think he is pregnant. The Joker has not become a transgender character. The right is so obsessed with it and fearful of the trans issue that they are inserting it into fictional stories where they are not part of the story!"

Parker Molloy told Hasan that it had been a "big week for fake outrage," needling the Fox hosts who likely now know how mistaken they were and foolish they look.

She reached out to the Fox host for comment, but they never responded.

See the conversation below or at the link here:

Fox needled for seeing transgender indoctrination 'everywhere' after a joke in Batman comic www.youtube.com

See the Fox segment below: