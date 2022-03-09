Ukraine agrees on six humanitarian corridors for fleeing civilians
People fleeing the Russian invasion wait at a train station in Lviv, Ukraine. The refugee exodus is the largest in Europe since World War II. Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Ukraine has agreed to set up six escape corridors to allow the escape of civilians from besieged cities.

People from Enerhodar and Mariupol were to be brought to Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. People from Volnovakha are to be brought to safety in Pokrovsk, and residents from Sumy to Poltava.

So-called escape corridors are also planned for the city of Izyum in the east and for several small towns north of Kiev, Vereshchuk added.

The ceasefire is to last until 1900 GMT. The military has agreed that there will be no shooting during this time, Vereshchuk said. The escape routes had been coordinated with Russia and the corresponding letter had been sent to the International Red Cross.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry had also announced a ceasefire for several regions. It was initially unclear whether this would hold.

People board a train to flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa