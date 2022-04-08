Ukraine and allies blame Russia for strike on station that killed over 50

By Janis Laizans and Elizabeth Piper KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine and its allies blamed Russia for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at a train station packed with women, children and the elderly fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive in the east. As regional authorities scrambled to continue evacuating the vulnerable, European Union leaders visited Kyiv to offer President Volodymyr Zelenskiy support and expedite Ukraine's path toward EU membership. Zelenskiy called the strike in Kramatorsk in the eastern region of Donetsk a deliberate attack on civilians. The town's mayor estimat...
Greg Abbott's latest 'crusade' threatens to tank the Texas economy — and blow up supply chains: congressman
April 08, 2022
On Friday, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) tore into Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for ordering burdensome new truck inspections at the Mexican border — warning that this is not just an unnecessary stunt, but that it would slow down economic activity at the border, and disrupt supply chains in Texas and around the country.
"Governor Abbott's Texas border truck inspection enforcement action is impractical and detrimental to our local economy," said Gonzalez. "Our state and our nation depend on the reliable, uninterrupted flow of goods to meet our nation's needs. By implementing this action, Governor Abbott is exacerbating the supply chain crisis to further his crusade at the border. In halting legitimate trade, he is hurting Texans — the people he was elected to serve."
My response to recent reports of halted trade and wait times at our southern border due to @GovAbbott\u2019s decision to increase inspections:pic.twitter.com/ZwDMK164Zl— Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@Rep. Vicente Gonzalez) 1649454591
Abbott has sought to paint himself as a stronger enforcer of border laws than President Joe Biden, attempting crackdowns on migrants by himself. He ostentatiously had a section of border wall constructed on state land last year, and this month, as Biden looks to undo a Trump-era COVID restriction for migrants, he is threatening to bus the migrants to Washington, D.C. — although he quietly admitted this would be voluntary.
A CBS affiliate in Minnesota has unearthed video footage of late music legend Prince commenting on a teachers' strike when he was just 11 years old -- a child instantly recognizable to the journalist who found it purely by chance.
The television station, WCCO in Minneapolis, was going through old reels and restoring some footage in an effort to provide context about a similar strike last month, and production manager Matt Liddy stumbled on the clip.
"Are most of the kids in favor of the picketing?" the reporter asks the child, who is wearing a coat and headband to keep his ears warm.
"Yep," the child answers.
"How come?" the reporter asks.
"I think they should get some more money 'cause they work... extra hours for us and all that stuff," he replies, flashing a sly grin.
On seeing the child's face, Liddy said he showed it to multiple people in his newsroom, "and every single person" shared his view that it was Prince.
A weeks-long investigation -- involving analysis of the child's face, hairstyle and still pictures from the same era -- allowed WCCO to verify that the child in the clip was indeed Prince, who grew up in Minneapolis.
The pop icon died in April 2016 at the age of 57 following an accidental overdose of painkillers.
Drummer Sheila E, a frequent Prince collaborator, retweeted the video with a purple heart -- his signature color.
WATCH:
Trump Jr. ‘just wrote it all down’: MSNBC host shocked by text message coup scheme
April 08, 2022
On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," anchor Chris Hayes examined the new report that Donald Trump Jr. actively communicated with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on plans to overturn the 2020 presidential election in text messages.
"Today, we are learning new details about the involvement of the ex-president's own son," said Hayes. "We already knew that Don Jr. texted his father's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, while the insurrection was happening, pleading with him to stop ... we are learning, though, that Don Jr. was texting Mark Meadows, quote, 'ideas for overturning the 2020 election before it was even called,' according to CNN.
"The message is from November 5th, just two days after the election, and it is among the texts Meadows turned over to the January 6 committee," Hayes continued. "In it, Trump Jr. lays out ideas for keeping his father in power by subverting the Electoral College process, writing, quote, 'It's very simple. We have multiple paths. We control them all.' He goes on to outline a strategy that is nearly identical to what allies of the former president, like John Eastman or Rudy Giuliani, actually attempted to carry out in the months to follow. He talks about filing lawsuits, and advocating recounts to prevent certain swing states from certifying the results, as well as having a handful of Republican state houses put forward slates of fake Trump electors."
"If all of that failed, Republican lawmakers in congress could simply vote to reinstall Trump as president on January 6th," Hayes said. "Quote, 'Republicans control 28 states, Democrats 22 states, once again Trump wins. We either have a vote we control, and we win, or it gets kicked to Congress January 6, 2021. We have operational control, total average, moral high ground, POTUS must start second term now.'"
"Wow. They just wrote it all down, didn't they?" added Hayes. "So the ex-president's son was stirring up plans to overturn the election, building the case for the insurrection before all of the votes were even counted. Before it was called. In the following days and weeks, Trump and his allies continued exactly that plan, inciting what happened on January 6th."
Watch below:
Chris Hayes on Don Jr. coup text messages www.youtube.com
