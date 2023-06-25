Ukraine: Chaos in Russia works to our advantage

By Lidia Kelly (Reuters) - Chaos in Russia works to Kyiv's advantage, Ukraine officials said on Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his army can capitalise on the disorder caused this weekend as mercenaries marched towards Moscow. Late on Saturday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a founder of the Wagner army, said he was halting his "march for justice" on Moscow after a deal that spared him and his mercenaries from facing criminal charges. The deal also exiled Prigozhin to Belarus. "Today the world saw that the masters of Russia do not control anything. Nothing at ...