Ukraine: Chaos in Russia works to our advantage

By Lidia Kelly (Reuters) - Chaos in Russia works to Kyiv's advantage, Ukraine officials said on Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his army can capitalise on the disorder caused this weekend as mercenaries marched towards Moscow. Late on Saturday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a founder of the Wagner army, said he was halting his "march for justice" on Moscow after a deal that spared him and his mercenaries from facing criminal charges. The deal also exiled Prigozhin to Belarus. "Today the world saw that the masters of Russia do not control anything. Nothing at ...
'He banned travel from unsafe nations': Stephen Miller endorses Trump for president
June 24, 2023
Stephen Miller, a former Donald Trump administration official focusing on immigration matters, announced a formal endorsement of the former president on Twitter and included a list of Trump's accomplishments. Among those wins, Miller said, was that Trump "banned travel from unsafe nations."
Miller was likely referencing the so-called Muslim ban, of which Miller was purportedly a chief architect. The travel ban was significantly narrowed in scope by the courts after its initial inception.
“It is my enormous privilege to endorse President Donald Trump for re-election. Joining the first Trump campaign in its early days, I saw then what the whole world has learned since: that President Trump is a once-in-a-lifetime transformative leader who possesses the rare combination of skills, insights, wisdom and otherworldly determination necessary to save America from those who would destroy her."
Miller next added:
"Whereas presidents of both parties before him laid down the welcome mat for global mass migration he banned travel from unsafe nations; ended refugee pipelines; suspended whole immigration programs; marshaled state power to stop visa overstays; restored consular affairs to a mission in defense of America not in support of foreign nationals; rewrote the foreign affairs manual to protect our interests; issued arguably the most important domestic regulation in history (public charge); and instituted the most comprehensive sovereign deportation strategy ever developed to end catch-and-release both at and between our ports, and across the whole US, to repatriate nationals to scores of countries across the globe — defeating a deep state and a leftwing judicial state that was hellbent on thwarting his each and every move."
Trump's Georgia loss still causing state GOP officials to be 'locked in a civil war': report
June 24, 2023
Donald Trump's narrow loss in Georgia in 2020 is still causing the state's Republican lawmakers to be stalled by infighting instead of focusing on 2024, according to a news report.
The dispute is causing damage at a time when the Republican party in Georgia should be incredibly united, according to the Wall Street Journal's piece.
"Georgia Republicans hold every major statewide office and a large majority in the state legislature. Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both won re-election last fall by triumphal margins," the article says. "Under normal conditions, the state party might be celebrating and focusing on the 2024 presidential contest in the battleground state."
However, the Journal states, fights over Trump continue to dominate.
"Instead, Georgia Republicans are locked in a civil war stemming from former President Donald Trump’s narrow 2020 loss in the state. The infighting comes during a state investigation, led by Fulton County Democratic District Attorney Fani Willis, into efforts to overturn that defeat," the Journal reports. "Those being investigated include Trump as well as David Shafer, who recently left his post as GOP state chairman, and other state party officials."
IN OTHER NEWS: 'I saw one who was booed off the stage': Trump takes swipe at Chris Christie at event
The infighting reportedly appears to have some effects long term.
"Today the bitter Republican divide threatens to weaken the state-party apparatus, which once played a critical role in raising money and coordinating volunteers during the GOP’s rise to power," the article states. "It might end up making the party structure irrelevant. When the party held its state convention earlier this month, Kemp, Raffensperger, Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King were all no-shows."
'I saw one who was booed off the stage': Trump takes swipe at Chris Christie at event
June 24, 2023
Former president Donald Trump took a swipe at his competitor Chris Christie while speaking at a Christian event on Saturday.
Trump, who also attacked atheists and said the criminal indictments he faces are "a great badge of honor" at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's event, basked in cheers from the audience before turning and asking the event host if other candidates received the same treatment during their visits. It sounded as if many in the audience were yelling, "We love Trump!"
Trump next joked about an incident involving Christie, who was booed while insulting Trump before the group as he presented his own case for becoming the president. Christie responded with, "Boo all you want," and struck a defiant tone during his own speech.
IN RELATED NEWS: Watch: Donald Trump speaks at Faith and Freedom Coalition event while facing criminal charges
"I saw one who was booed off the stage," Trump said on the stage, before returning to his own prepared remarks.
