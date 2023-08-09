Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

As The Daily Dot points out, the power grid was been attacked 107 times in the first eight months of last year. Most of the attacks were carried out with gunfire and were linked to far-right groups.

The men in custody who were the subject of the Telegram post were “Doc Grimson and Luke Kenna.” According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, the pair are accused of planning a bank robbery.

Grimson, whose real name is Michael Brown, Jr., pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to commit bank robbery and will be sentenced on Sept 3. Kenna's court date is scheduled for Aug. 17.

More than one report has tied the pair to white supremacist groups.

