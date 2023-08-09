KYIV (Reuters) - A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denied a Russian assertion on Wednesday that Kyiv had tried to attack the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with a drone. Europe's largest nuclear plant is currently offline, under Russian control in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, near the front line of Russia's conflict with Kyiv. The Russian state news agency RIA had cited Russian security forces, without naming any specific source, as saying Ukraine had tried to attack a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the plant with a strike drone, which had been forc...
Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
August 9, 2023, 11:25 AM ET