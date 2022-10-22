Ukraine faces power cuts after Russian strikes, more flee Kherson

KYIV (Reuters) -Critical infrastructure across Ukraine was pounded by more than a dozen Russian missiles on Saturday, the Ukrainian air force said, with several regions reporting strikes on energy facilities and power outages. At the same time Russian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kherson urged civilians to leave immediately citing what they called a tense military situation as Ukraine's forces advance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram app regarding Russian attacks on infrastructure that began overnight: "The enemy launched a massive attack: 36 ro...
The ReAwaken America Tour is The Warped Tour for right-wing coo coo birds
October 22, 2022
This weekend, a cabal of right-wing figures — some who are looking to win votes, and some who are looking to save souls, have rallied together at the perfectly named Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania for an anti-vax, anti-trans, pro-QAnon rally called The ReAwaken America Tour.
Eric Trump, one of the speakers of the event along with a long list that includes Roger Stone, pillow man Mike Lindell and Doug Mastriano, gave the audience a thrill during Friday's kick-off when he called his dad from the stage and played the audio into a mic for all to hear.
"We're gonna call him quickly," Eric said to a cheering audience elated to hear the former president's voice add itself to the frothed up atmosphere.
"So dad, you have an amazing crowd here in Pennsylvania," the junior Trump said to his father, holding up the phone for everyone to scream into it and cheer.
"Wonderful son who's treated everyone fantastically," Trump is heard saying from the small speaker of Eric's phone. "He works so hard. He's such a great guy. We love you all and we'll be back doing things . . . we're gonna bring this country back. Our country's never been in such bad shape as it is now. I just wanna thank everybody and please treat my boy good because's he's a great one."
See video of the moment below from Huffington Post Senior Reporter Christopher Mathias, who's reporting live from the event all weekend.
\u201cMore on Julie Green and Mastriano here from @ehananoki https://t.co/TPgPWpKPCY\u201d— Christopher Mathias (@Christopher Mathias) 1666361575
On Friday afternoon, Julie Green, a self-proclaimed modern day prophet, spoke to the crowd on what she sees in Trump's future, according to Patriot-News, relaying a message from God himself.
"Says God, you can't stop my son, who is the rightful president," Green said. "He is on his way back and how he takes his position back on center stage, you will never see that coming because you won't see me coming. And I am with him."
While Green spoke these words, it's reported that people in the audience leapt to their feet and beat on cow-bells.
ReAwaken America is described by Patriot-News as "part Christian crusade" and by Lancaster Online as a "dangerous mix of misinformation, Christian nationalism and divisive political rhetoric." In other words, it's intentionally divisive.
Produced by Oklahoma entrepreneur Clay Clark, the event will close on Saturday with a speech by Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who has been vocal about his anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ beliefs during his campaign.
Lindsey Graham is throwing a 'hail Mary' pass to avoid testifying in Georgia: former DOJ official
October 22, 2022
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is attempting a long-shot legal tactic as he seeks to avoid testifying before a special Grand Jury in Georgia investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the Peach State.
Graham was subpoenaed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. He appealed to federal district court, where a judge limited the scope of the subpoena, but said Graham still needed to testify.
Graham then took his case to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, where he lost before two Trump-appointed judges he had voted to confirm. On Friday, Graham took his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
For analysis, CNN's Fredricka Whitfield interviewed former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman.
"So in your view, what does this signal to you about Graham's level of concern and where his legal team just might be right now?" Whitfield asked.
"I think it signals he is concerned and he wants to sort of throw a hail Mary pass just to get a delay," Litman replied. "This is not going to succeed."
READ: Trump attacks National Archives as corrupt and suggests it's planting and 'subtracting' documents
"The 11th Circuit, with two Trump appointees, said he has to testify, and they made clear the district court has put into place a lot of protections for the claim he's making, which is somehow this had to do with his legislative activities when he reached out to the secretary of state and said could we find some more volts for a more favorable outcome for Donald Trump," he explained.
"I don't think you'll find five members of the Supreme Court, which is what he needs now, to sort of stop the music," Litman said. "So I think in fairly short order they'll say we are not going to do anything with this, and that's, you know, that's one norm that is yet to be busted in the United States. If and when they say that, that's the end of the line, and he'll have to show up and testify."
CNN 10 22 2022 13 24 27 www.youtube.com
Trump attacks National Archives as corrupt and suggests it's planting and 'subtracting' documents
October 22, 2022
Donald Trump dragged the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) into his MAGA war on the FBI with a wild post on Truth Social today.
Trump charged that NARA is included among the “corrupt, weaponized agencies” that are tormenting him with the help of the Fake News. And after inventing a claim that NARA has lost “millions and millions of pages of information from previous Presidents,” he wondered aloud if the agency was helping the FBI persecute him.
“Who knows what NARA and the FBI plant into documents, or subtract from documents—we will never know, will we?" Trump wondered aloud.
Here’s the full post:
"The FBI and the Department of “Justice,” which paid a man $200,000 to spy on me, and offered a $1 million “bounty” to try and prove a totally made up and fake “dossier” about me (they went down in flames!), are now leaking nonstop on the Document Hoax to the Fake News."
"Who could ever trust corrupt, weaponized agencies, and that includes NARA, who disrespects our Constitution and Bill of Rights, to keep and safeguard any records, especially since they’ve lost millions and millions of pages of information from previous Presidents. Also, who knows what NARA and the FBI plant into documents, or subtract from documents—we will never know, will we?"
