Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia's assault on Bakhmut flags

By Mike Collett-White WEST OF SOLEDAR, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops, on the defensive for four months, will soon launch a counterassault as Russia's huge winter offensive weakens without capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukraine's top ground forces commander said. The remarks on Thursday were the strongest indication yet from Kyiv that it is close to shifting tactics, having absorbed Russia's onslaught through a brutal winter. Russia's Wagner mercenaries "are losing considerable strength and are running out of steam", Kyiv's ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a soci...
For customer support issues contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Jamie Raskin chastises Republicans for wrapping themselves around Trump's 'one-man crimewave'
March 23, 2023
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) attacked members of the Republican Party for being willing to associate themselves with what he called Donald Trump's "crimewave."
Speaking to MSNBC's Alex Wagner on Thursday, Raskin name-checked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, for demanding Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg answer to his committee. There's just one problem with that: Bragg doesn't answer to Congress.
"Let's start with this, we actually have jurisdictional authority over the Department of Justice and the House Judiciary Committee. But it's very well-established that even there, with the DOJ, where there is real jurisdictional oversight responsibility, that we cannot intervene in an ongoing case. Then you take it from the federal level to the state and local level, where we have no jurisdictional power over the investigator and prosecutorial authorities, and this is unheard of and outrageous. It's clearly an attempt to elevate Donald Trump completely above the law, completely above the Constitution. And that's what's so scary about this."
He attacked the Republican Party as turning into a kind of messianic cult of personality.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Rape kit exam performed on 19-year-old found dead near Murdaugh estate in 2015
It's "around one guy who has proven himself to be a one-man crimewave, and they've wrapped themselves in their careers, their destinies around Donald Trump," Raskin continued.
"The emperor has no clothes at any level," Raskin closed. "During the impeachment trial, the rhetoric of all the Republicans was, 'Well, if there is a real problem you don't need to impeach and convict him. Just prosecute him when he leaves office.' That's fine. Now all the prosecutors are saying that there are these criminal offenses we want to investigate and they're saying, 'How dare you prosecute a former president!' Someone that's put himself forward to run for president again! They will devise any argument to try to guarantee the total immunity and impunity of one Donald Trump. They're taking us into unknown territory in society today."
See the full conversation with Raskin below or at the link here.
Jamie Raskin chastises Republicans for wrapping themselves around Trump and his 'one-man crimewave www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Judge blasts Fox for trying to redact discrimination complaint that was already released
March 23, 2023
On Thursday, Federal District Judge Jesse Furman rebuked Fox News for trying to redact portions of a discrimination complaint filed against them that had already been made public.
The original request for a redaction was reported on Thursday by Above The Law.
"Yesterday, the company filed a motion to seal portions of the employment discrimination case filed on Monday by Abby Grossberg, a former booker for Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo. Grossberg alleges widespread sex discrimination at the network, as well as a a hostile work environment where derogatory comments about women and Jews was pervasive. But it’s allegations about conduct by Fox’s lawyers as they prepared Grossberg to be deposed in the $1.6 billion Dominion defamation suit which have the network flipping out," reported Liz Dye.
Specifically, they wanted to strike the portions in which Grossberg alleged lawyers for the network coached her to "not recall" information when deposed in Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against the network for pushing election conspiracy theories — an allegation that upends Fox's defense of its actions and provides further evidence that the network understood the information it was pushing to viewers was false.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Rape kit exam performed on 19-year-old found dead near Murdaugh estate in 2015
But in a memorandum this evening, Furman told Fox's legal team the bell cannot be unrung.
"The information they seek to seal is already in the public domain," wrote Furman, noting that the details of Grossberg's lawsuit were already reported by The New York Times. "Put simply, the Court cannot put the genie back in the bottle and 'make what has ... become public private again.' Gambale v. Deutsche Bank AG, 377 F.3d 133, 144 (2d Cir. 2004)."
This comes after Dominion itself complained to another judge that Fox is abusing redaction requests to try to conceal information that is "embarrassing" to the network.
Fox denies frivolous redactions, claiming that hundreds of communications are already in the public record that the network's attorneys are not challenging. They also maintain they have not defamed Dominion, saying that their reporting is covered by the First Amendment and they were simply informing people of a controversy.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: George Conway explains why 'narcissistic sociopathic' Trump is flailing and lashing out
CONTINUE READING Show less
Former Manhattan Chief Assistant District Attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo speculated that Donald Trump's desperation to score donations or attention is all part of a plot to bait District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Speaking to MSNBC's Michael Steele, Agnifilo explained the DA's office appears to be trying to decide whether they need another witness to rebut Robert Costello, who testified to the grand jury to attack the character of Michael Cohen.
"Bob Costello raised some points on behalf of Donald Trump, and you want to make sure that you shore up any doubt or any questions that were raised by him," she explained. "So, I think they're considering whether or not they want to put on a rebuttal witness. They're even thinking about whether or not to indict. This has never been a political prosecution, despite what Donald Trump thinks, and this is always about seeking the truth and following the facts, wherever they lead."
Another thing Agnifilo pointed out was how the DA's office could be struggling over the idea of whether Trump will surrender.
RELATED: ‘He's trying to get this man killed’: Keith Olbermann warns against Trump’s fiery rhetoric against Manhattan DA
Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba was asked if Trump intends to go peacefully. She instead claimed that Trump isn't one to "hide under the covers." The implication could be that he does not intend to go peacefully.
"And for security reasons and law enforcement reasons, you don't want too much time between an indictment and surrender because that information will leak largely from Donald Trump, and he will try to gin up his supporters into violence because that's what he does," Agnifilo said. "That's what he did Jan. 6, that's what he will do here, that's why he said, I'm being arrested Tuesday, even though he knew he wasn't. He was trying to get people to protest and put pressure on the DA's office not to indict him. And I think he was also baiting the DA's office, frankly, to tell him when it was going to happen by saying it's going to be Tuesday. So, that's what I think is happening this weekend, and I think for security reasons, they are waiting until a closer in time to when he would surrender."
See the full segment with Agnifilo and former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner below or at the link here.
Former asst. district attorney says Trump is baiting Alvin Bragg with his fake arrest post www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}