Ukraine promises not to hit Russia with U.S. long-range rocket systems -Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine has promised the United States it will not use U.S.-provided advanced rocket systems to hit targets inside Russian territory, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a $700 million weapons package expected to be unveiled later in the day. "The Ukrainians have given us assurances that they will not use these systems against targets on Russian territory," Blinken said at an appearance with NATO Secretary-General ...