KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian soldiers have recaptured the southeastern village of Staromaiorske from Russian forces in Donetsk region, a video published by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed on Thursday. "The 35th brigade and the 'Ariy' territorial defence unit have fulfilled their task and liberated the village of Staromaiorske. Glory to Ukraine!" said a soldier in the video that Reuters was unable to immediately geolocate. The village lies to the south of a cluster of small settlements that Ukraine recaptured during a counteroffensive it began early in June against Russian forces who hold sw...
Ukraine recaptures Staromaiorske village in southeast - video posted by Zelenskiy
July 27, 2023, 2:48 PM ET