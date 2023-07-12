Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south

(Reuters) - Ukraine's military on Tuesday reported heavy fighting in the east and southeast, the main theatres of its drive to recapture land seized by Russian invaders, saying its forces had repelled dozens of enemy attacks. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who expressed a measure of frustration with NATO's failure to offer Ukraine a timeline for alliance membership, suggests that the early stages of a counter offensive in those two regions are going to plan. But he also says he wishes the advances were faster. Russian accounts from the front line also outlined clashes, including a successful d...