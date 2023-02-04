Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned

(Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news agencies cited Moscow's defence ministry saying 63 Russian POWs had been freed. "We managed to return 116 of our people, defenders of Mariupol, partisans from Kherson, snipers from the Bakhmut (front) and other heroes of ours," Yermak wrote on Telegram. Yermak also said the bodies of B...
How 'Garland may have dug a hole for himself'
February 04, 2023
Merrick Garland should have indicted Donald Trump as soon as he had the chance, according to one legal expert.
The attorney general could have charged the former president for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and refusing to hand them over to the National Archives immediately after the ultra-conservative Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals on Dec. 1 unanimously affirmed the Justice Department search warrant, and Washington Monthly columnist James D. Zirin argued that recent events only make that failure look worse.
"Garland also knew what we didn’t: A few weeks earlier, Joe Biden’s lawyers had uncovered a file of government documents, some of them classified, at the Washington office Biden had used for his work with the Penn Biden Center, the think tank he founded after he served as vice president," Zirin wrote. "Even if the attorney general had allowed for the possibility that Biden might have more government documents elsewhere, Garland could easily have distinguished the two cases and moved forward with a Trump prosecution."
Zirin, a former federal prosecutor, points out that Biden cooperated with investigators from the start while Trump stalled and obstructed until FBI agents executed the search warrant, and he argued that Garland knows, and has always known, more about the inner workings of both cases than has been publicly revealed.
"However the facts fall, Garland may have dug a hole for himself, courted further delay, and dealt a lethal blow to the ideal of principled non-partisan justice," Zirin wrote.
Police in North Carolina are asking locals not to take "pot shots" at a Chinese spy balloon floating tens of thousands of feet above.
Gastonia police posted a notice on Facebook urging the public not to fire their guns into the air in hopes of bringing down the balloon, which was expected to pass over North Carolina on Saturday, and they also asked residents not to report sightings to them, reported Newsweek.
"If the now infamous Chinese 'weather balloon' makes its way over Gastonia, please don't call the police to report it," police said in the post. "We don't have the capability to respond to an altitude of 60k feet to check it out. We are pretty sure the Feds would want us to stay out of it."
"And finally, please don't take pot shots at it with your handguns in an attempt to bring it down on your own," the post added.
Even if a shooter managed to hit the balloon with a gunshot from more than 60,000 feet away, experts say it's unlikely to be brought down by gunfire.
A 2009 research paper by U.S. Air Force Major Kevin Massie found such objects don't immediately descend when hit by bullets, citing a 100-meter weather balloon that remained aloft fro six days in 1998 after being shot by 1,000 rounds from Canadian F-18 fighter jets.
Gunshots fired into the air pose a risk to other people on the ground once the bullets eventually come down.
Donald Trump Jr. and multiple Republican elected officials posted photos of themselves on social media pointing their guns into the air as if to shoot down the balloon.
"If Joe Biden and his administration are too weak to do the obvious and shoot down an enemy surveillance balloon perhaps we just let the good people of Montana do their thing," Trump Jr. tweeted. "I imagine they have the capability and the resolve to do it all themselves."
'Sorry, this is not a Chinese balloon'
February 04, 2023
A popular website for tracking flights had to inform thousands of its users that an aircraft they were following as the suspected Chinese spy balloon was nothing more than “a standard high-altitude research tool from the United States,” Business Insider reported today.
It turns out that misplaced celebrity had been given at the flight-tracking site FlightRadar 24 to a standard research balloon belonging to Aerostar, an aeronautics company based in South Dakota, according to the report.
“On Saturday, FlightRadar24 updated the aircraft's label to clarify that it was a standard vessel under the control of the United States, writing: ‘Sorry, this is not a Chinese balloon.’”
FlightRadar24 reported that at least 4,000 users on its website were following every move of the balloon– listed as HBAL617 -- making it the site’s most-tracked aircraft late Friday and early Saturday. And there was this from Business Insider:
“After some Twitter users asked whether FlightRadar24 would track the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, the company said: ‘We are not expecting a spy balloon to reveal its location by transmitting ADS-B.’ Aircraft ts use ADS-B to broadcast their identification, position, altitude and velocity to other vessels.”
The suspected Chinese spy balloon – distinct from the South Dakota aircraft mistaken for it – has caused a new strain in U.S.-China relations, as reported today in the New York Times. And as noted at Raw Story, it has prompted the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, to urge fellow MAGA zealots to shoot it down.
