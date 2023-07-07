Ukraine's counter-offensive slower than expected, but too soon to judge -Pentagon

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine's counter-offensive against Russian forces is going more slowly than some expected but it remains too early to draw conclusions about Kyiv's prospects for battlefield gains, a senior Pentagon official said on Friday. The United States and other allies have spent months building Ukraine a so-called "mountain of steel" of weaponry and training Ukrainian forces in combined arms techniques to help Kyiv pierce formidable Russian defenses during its counter-offensive. But Russia also spent months digging into defensive positions, surround...