'Ukraine's finest hour'; UK's Johnson says Ukraine will beat Russia

By Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukraine on Tuesday he believed it would defeat Russia and expose the "gigantic error" of the Kremlin's invasion as he invoked Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill to underline his support for Kyiv. Becoming the first Western leader to address Ukraine's parliament since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, Johnson saluted the country's bravery in exploding "the myth of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's invincibility". "I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win, Ukraine will...
Deborah Birx's book trashed in scathing editorial: She 'waited to warn about Trump until damage was done'
May 03, 2022
On Tuesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board slammed former Trump COVID-19 adviser Dr. Deborah Birx for coming forward with a book attacking former President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic — when she did little to fight this mismanagement while in office herself.
"In a new book, she describes decisions being made for political rather than medical reasons, bureaucratic morass that stifled data-gathering, and a president who didn’t want to hear bad news," wrote the board. "These important revelations, however, come from a problematic messenger."
"Birx seldom if ever publicly pushed back against or corrected Trump’s myriad assaults on the truth in those early days of the pandemic," noted the board. "Some of Birx’s media interviews — one, for example, lauding Trump as someone who is 'so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data' regarding the pandemic — were transparently false and cringe-worthy sycophancy."
Birx faced heavy criticism from lawmakers and other medical experts in the final months of the Trump administration for not doing enough to correct misinformation from the president, which she has subsequently claimed was necessary to avoid being replaced.
She even famously did not contradict Trump on the podium when he suggested injecting disinfectants to cure COVID-19, even though she visibly knew it was ridiculous.
All of this, wrote the board, makes her book seem self-serving.
"Whatever value Birx’s behind-the-scenes observations might have, her book should be seen as the same kind of cynical redemption project that former Attorney General William Barr, former press secretary Stephanie Grisham and other Trump administration refugees have felt compelled to undertake," wrote the board. "The question, for Birx and all of them, is why they waited to warn America about Trump until after so much damage was done."
Legal expert predicts 'state-against-state battles' after Roe v Wade is thrown out
May 03, 2022
According to a report from the Guardian, conservative lawmakers in so-called "red states" are already making plans to make sure women in their states won't be able to cross state lines to obtain abortions once the Supreme Court tosses out the historic Roe v Wade decision.
On Monday night, Politico released a leaked first draft ruling from Justice Samual Alito that indicates the conservative-leaning court plans to gut the privacy protections guaranteed by the 1973 ruling that forestalled the government from placing excessive government restrictions on women seeking an abortion.
According to the report, in the early draft, Alito wrote, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” before concluding, "The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”
With that in mind, the Guardian's Melody Schreiber writes that efforts are afoot to not only ban abortions outright within state lines but also to interfere with a woman's right to choose if she seeks help across state lines.
"Lawmakers in Missouri weighed legislation early this year that would allow individuals to sue anyone helping a patient cross state lines for an abortion. The law was ultimately blocked in the state’s legislature, but experts expect such legislation to gain more support if Roe is weakened or overturned," Schreiber wrote.
According to David Cohen, a professor at Drexel University’s Kline School of Law, expect states to go to war with each other after the court makes its ruling official.
“I think states are not going to rest with just saying ‘there won’t be abortions in our state.’ I think they’re going to want to ban abortion for their citizens as much as they can, which would mean stopping them from traveling,” Cohen explained, amplifying an argument he co-authored on what to expect after Roe v Wade is demolished.
“We’re going to see state-against-state battles that are really going to divide this country even deeper on this issue,” he continued, adding he could see the court siding with the even more restrictive laws.
"The Supreme Court does not have well-developed case law regarding extraterritorial application of state law,” he explained before adding that a court willing to dismantle the 50-year-old ruling is capable of anything.
"States are also likely to crack down on other efforts to access care. In Texas, a law passed last year made it illegal to ship medication for self-managed abortion, including across state lines – another potential template for copycat legislation," Schreiber reported. "Since the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last year that it would continue its pandemic-era policy to allow medication abortion, also known as the 'abortion pill'' to be prescribed via telemedicine, the drugs have become a greater target from anti-abortion advocates. Medication abortion now accounts for the majority of abortions in the US."
However, Cohen warned, "Pills are going to be a major part of how people continue to get abortions after the Supreme Court rules, so I think that we’ll see states trying to ban pills in all sorts of different ways.”
With court expected to strike Roe v. Wade, Pa.’s governor race could determine abortion access
May 03, 2022
As the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, states will decide whether to restrict or ban abortion access.
And with the primary election in Pennsylvania two weeks away, the battle over reproductive rights will continue on the ballot while one Democrat and nine Republicans seek their parties’ respective nomination for top executive.
According to an internal initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, obtained by POLITICO, the nation’s highest court has voted to overturn the 1973 decision granting abortion a constitutional right and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 decision that maintained the right. POLITICO first reported the opinion late Monday night, prompting an outcry from reproductive rights advocates, and Democrats vowing to work and protect abortion access in their respective states.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat and former Planned Parenthood volunteer, has vowed to veto any legislation restricting abortion access. Wolf has vetoed three bills curtailing the procedure that the Republican-controlled Legislature passed.
But with the term-limited governor leaving office in January 2023 and a series of proposals to limit abortion access circulating in the General Assembly, abortion access has become a centerpiece in the gubernatorial race.
“Republicans’ attacks on abortion access, birth control, and women’s health care have made it crystal clear that the stakes of our 2022 elections couldn’t be higher,” Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills said in a statement. “Republicans have spent the last decade trying to strip health care access away from women and families, and this ruling would be a win for radical opponents of health care.”
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the only Democrat running for governor, has long spoken against restricting abortion access. During a December press conference on reproductive rights, Shapiro said the court was “sadly” moving to take away the right to a “safe, legal abortion for women all across America.”
As the commonwealth’s top prosecutor, Shapiro filed a brief in the Mississippi case, which the U.S. Supreme Court reviewed last year, urging the court to reject the law that makes abortions illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy. He also filed an amicus brief to support a challenge from the U.S. Department of Justice to the abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy — and without exceptions for incest or rape — signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican.
“A woman’s right to choose and make decisions over her own body is on the ballot,” Shapiro tweeted Monday night. “There is one way to ensure we protect abortion rights in Pennsylvania — winning the governor’s race.”
A March 2022 poll by Franklin & Marshall College showed that only 13 percent of Pennsylvanians said abortion should be illegal under all circumstances. Thirty-one percent said it should be illegal under any circumstances, and 53 percent said the procedure should be allowed under certain circumstances.
More than a dozen state legislatures have imagined a post-Roe era, with bills to limit abortion access. And if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark case, more could follow.
Current Pennsylvania law permits abortion for any reason, except for selecting a gender, as long as six months — or 24 weeks — into a pregnancy. In 2019, the state Health Department reported 31,018 abortions.
Pennsylvania Republicans have proposed limitations on abortion providers, including a bill that requires fetuses receive pain medication before an abortion.
The Republican candidates vying for governor in Pennsylvania are united in curtailing abortion access. But they are divided on how to handle legislation restricting the procedures, especially on timelines for bans and exceptions for rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is at risk.
Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, who is running for governor, is the lead sponsor on a bill that would ban abortion as early as six weeks, which is before most people know they are pregnant. Commonly dubbed “heartbeat bills,” the proposals, according to medical experts, are misleading because an embryo does not yet have a developed heart at six weeks gestation.
During a debate last week, Mastriano reiterated his support for restricting abortion access and passing the so-called “heartbeat bill.” He said he does not support exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
Former congressman Lou Barletta, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, and businessman Dave White, all GOP gubernatorial hopefuls who participated in last week’s forum, said they would support legislation restricting abortion access.
Barletta and McSwain said they would allow for exceptions in cases where the mother’s life is at risk, rape, or incest. Former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart said Pennsylvania needs to protect mothers and children..contentHolder .fullwidth iframe { float: none !important; width: 100% !important; border: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important; }
Nche Zama, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon, has also said he would support a total ban on abortions — with no timeline — in Pennsylvania if Roe v. Wade was overturned, including prohibiting exceptions for rape or incest.
“I believe that life begins at conception, and if life begins at conception, that baby ought to be taken all the way to the end of the spectrum to delivery,” Zama said. “And any intervention within that spectrum is wrong.”
Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, has voted in favor of legislation restricting abortion access. He also joined his Republican colleagues on stage at last fall’s March for Life in Harrisburg.
During a debate last month, Corman — asked whether he would sign legislation similar to the Texas abortion ban — said: “We have to wait to see what the courts allow us to do.” He later said he would sign legislation allowing exceptions for rape, incest, or if the mother’s life is at risk.
Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale said he has prayed for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, saying that the decision to allow or restrict abortion should be left to the states.
“There’s no gray area when it comes to life,” Gale said, adding that he would support legislation restricting abortion and back challengers to Republican incumbents who vote against bills limiting reproductive rights.
Charlie Gerow, a conservative activist, said he supports banning abortion. He said he would sign GOP-drafted bills circulating in the Legislature and vetoed by Wolf. He criticized Shapiro for declaring that “abortion is healthcare.”
In February, Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates urged Pennsylvania voters to vote in the upcoming election, saying that reproductive rights are always on the ballot, but especially now that Wolf — the sole barrier against legislation sponsored by the Republican-controlled General Assembly that would restrict access to abortion — is leaving office.
“We’ve had a champion in the governor’s mansion. And we are going to work tirelessly with our supporters, our partners, and all the folks who are ready to do this work to ensure that we have another reproductive rights champion in the governor’s mansion,” PPPA Executive Director Signe Espinoza added.
In the crowded and widely-watched U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, every Democrat said last week that keeping Roe v. Wade would be a “litmus test” for any future U.S. Supreme Court nominee. Meanwhile, every GOP candidate supports restricting abortion access, with only some exceptions.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John Micek for questions: info@penncapital-star.com. Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter.
