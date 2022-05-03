'Ukraine's finest hour'; UK's Johnson says Ukraine will beat Russia

By Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukraine on Tuesday he believed it would defeat Russia and expose the "gigantic error" of the Kremlin's invasion as he invoked Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill to underline his support for Kyiv. Becoming the first Western leader to address Ukraine's parliament since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, Johnson saluted the country's bravery in exploding "the myth of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's invincibility". "I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win, Ukraine will...