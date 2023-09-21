By Makini Brice, Phil Stewart and Patricia Zengerle WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to lawmakers on Thursday for continued support in the war with Russia amid Republican skepticism over whether Congress should approve a new round of aid for his country. After seeking to shore up international support at the United Nations, Zelenskiy came to Washington on a crosstown blitz that includes a meeting with military leaders at the Pentagon, President Joe Biden and an address in the evening at the National Archives museum. While Biden and most congressional lead...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy appeals to US lawmakers amid questions over military aid
September 21, 2023 2:15PM ET