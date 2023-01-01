Ukraine's Zelenskiy in New Year message: "I want to wish all of us one thing – victory"

By Sergiy Karazy and Nick Starkov KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that his only wish for all Ukrainians for 2023 was victory and resolved to stay the course while the country fights for it. "I want to wish all of us one thing - victory. And that's the main thing. One wish for all Ukrainians," Zelenskiy, dressed in his trademark khaki outfit, said in a video message a few minutes before midnight. He reiterated, as he often has since Russia began its invasion in Ukraine in February, that he will stay with his people while they are fighting for freedom. "We were tol...