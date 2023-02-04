Ukraine's Zelenskiy strips citizenship of several former politicians

By Nick Starkov LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revoked the citizenship of several former influential politicians on Saturday in the latest of steps to "cleanse" the country from pro-Russian influences. "Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those on the side of the aggressor," Zelenskiy said during his nightly video address. Zelenskiy would not list the names, but said they had dual Russian citizenship. According to Ukrainian state media, the list includes several top politicians from the office of Viktor Yanu...