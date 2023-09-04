Ukraine's Zelenskiy to replace wartime defence minister

By Tom Balmforth KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had decided to replace his defence minister, setting the stage for the biggest shake-up of Ukraine's defence establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. In his nightly video address to the nation, Zelenskiy said he would dismiss Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and would ask parliament this week to replace him with Rustem Umerov, head of the country's main privatisation fund. Reznikov, defence minister since November 2021, has helped secure billions of dollars of Wester...
For 30 years, a memorial to Nazi collaborators sat largely unnoticed just outside Philadelphia. Now it’s drawing outrage
September 04, 2023
Drive north out of Philadelphia into Elkins Park and you’ll arrive at the cemetery entrance in less than 10 minutes. A couple turns off Broad Street and there it is, faintly visible from the road: A large stone cross honoring Nazi collaborators. The monument, in a Montgomery County community known for its synagogues, is dedicated to the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Schutzstaffel — the Nazi military branch often referred to simply as “the SS.” The slab was erected by veterans groups about 30 years ago at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the cr...
NYPD tries new tactics to pursue fleeing criminals — but high-speed chase policy not fully formed; critics cite danger
September 04, 2023
It’s a tactic New York City police officers are using more often in cases of violent criminal suspects fleeing in motor vehicles — blocking traffic in the suspects’ likely escape path in hope of forcing them to surrender. But in a case June 30, alleged car thief William Pichardo, 32, wasn’t of a mind to let police impede his flight. He hit the gas, crashed through a line of police vehicles lining the Cross Bronx Expressway, and kept going over the George Washington Bridge and into New Jersey. He was finally nabbed about eight miles away in Bogota, N.J. after authorities said he jumped over a w...
Pope wraps up Mongolia trip, says Church not bent on conversion
September 03, 2023
By Philip Pullella ULAANBAATAR (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Monday wrapped up a historic trip to Mongolia whose main purpose was to visit the miniscule Catholic community but which took on international connotations because of his overtures to China over freedom of religion in the bordering communist country. Francis ended his five-day visit with a stop to inaugurate the House of Mercy, a multi-purpose structure to provide temporary health care to the most needy in the Mongolian capital as well as to the homeless, victims of domestic abuse and migrants. Situated in a converted school and the br...
