Ukraine's Zelensky blasts NATO over lack of membership invitation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was "absurd" of NATO to leave open the question of Ukraine's membership in the military alliance, as leaders gathered on Tuesday for a key summit in Vilnius. Zelensky has repeatedly appealed to allies to formally invite Ukraine to join NATO, a necessary first step to kick-start alliance's accession procedure. Leaders are likely to not issue such an invitation, since the alliance rules out admitting a country with an ongoing territorial dispute. NATO states agreed in 2008 that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance but has yet to follow up on...