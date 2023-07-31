Ukraine signs agreement with Turkish company on drones repair

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry signed an agreement with Turkish company Baykar Makina to build a service centre for the repair and maintenance of drones in Ukraine, the ministry said on Monday. Ukraine is seeking to boost domestic production of drones to build an "Army of Drones" in its fight against Russian forces who invaded the country in February 2022. The ministry's state secretary Kostiantyn Vashchenko was quoted by the ministry website as telling Turkish partners: "The creation of a service centre will be a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defence capabil...