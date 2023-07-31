Ukraine signs agreement with Turkish company on drones repair

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry signed an agreement with Turkish company Baykar Makina to build a service centre for the repair and maintenance of drones in Ukraine, the ministry said on Monday. Ukraine is seeking to boost domestic production of drones to build an "Army of Drones" in its fight against Russian forces who invaded the country in February 2022. The ministry's state secretary Kostiantyn Vashchenko was quoted by the ministry website as telling Turkish partners: "The creation of a service centre will be a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defence capabil...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Hunter Biden told House Oversight witness they'd 'have the last laugh' over the DOJ: report
July 31, 2023
Hunter Biden's longtime friend and business partner, Devon Archer, says he was told by Biden in 2018 that both of them would have the "last laugh" in criminal probes against them, Fox News reported.
The promise came in a text message exchange after Archer's conviction for defrauding a Native American tribe was thrown out. It was later reinstated by an appeals court and he was sentenced to a year and a day in prison – a sentence that has been delayed by further appeals.
Archer is testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Monday and is expected to detail allegations about President Joe Biden's dealings with dozens of his son's business associates while he was vice president.
Responding the Archer's 2018 text, Hunter Biden said, "Thank f---ing god! First good news in way too long my friend. I am so happy for you. I know its (sic) been a living hell but put it behind you now and take great steps forward."
Hunter then referred to the Department of Justice as "motherf---ers," saying, "I swear to god we’ll have the last laugh."
As Fox News pointed out, the 2018 text exchange and "thousands of emails exchanged between Hunter Biden, Archer and dozens of business associates over the course of a decade will be front and center as Archer goes before the House Oversight Committee to testify behind closed-doors on his business dealings with Hunter, and reportedly about explosive allegations about the elder Biden joining his son on business calls and meeting with his business associates."
Read the full report at Fox News.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
‘Cult’: Poll finds Trump-supporting GOPers who believe he committed crimes outnumbers all DeSantis 2024 voters
July 31, 2023
A new New York Times/Siena College poll finds that even after two criminal indictments and ahead of possibly two more, Donald Trump is "dominating" the entire GOP presidential primary field, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis "by a landslide 37 percentage points." Trump, the poll shows, currently has the majority of likely Republican primary voters. Some experts point to "racial anxiety" and "GOP hostility to changing gender roles," some to "the loss of white straight male privilege," and some are calling it a "cult."
"Mr. Trump held decisive advantages across almost every demographic group and region and in every ideological wing of the party, the survey found, as Republican voters waved away concerns about his escalating legal jeopardy," The Times' Shane Goldmacher reports. "He led by wide margins among men and women, younger and older voters, moderates and conservatives, those who went to college and those who didn’t, and in cities, suburbs and rural areas."
Calling the results "ominous" for the Florida governor, the Times reports the "poll shows that some of Mr. DeSantis’s central campaign arguments — that he is more electable than Mr. Trump, and that he would govern more effectively — have so far failed to break through. Even Republicans motivated by the type of issues that have fueled Mr. DeSantis’s rise, such as fighting 'radical woke ideology,' favored the former president."
Norman Ornstein, a contributing editor for the Atlantic and emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, weighed in on the poll, writing: "This comes as no surprise, but it is still stunning. Republicans in the country lineup behind a serial grifter, liar and narcissistic sociopath, inciter of a violent insurrection and obstructor of justice. Cult to the max."
The Times also quoted several Trump supporters, including a 69-year old retail manager in New Hampshire, whose remarks have spread across social media.
“He might say mean things and make all the men cry because all the men are wearing your wife’s underpants and you can’t be a man anymore,” David Green said of Trump. “You got to be a little sissy and cry about everything. But at the end of the day, you want results. Donald Trump’s my guy. He’s proved it on a national level.”
Senior CNN political analyst Ronald Brownstein, pointing to that quote, notes: "Reminder that Trump taps not just racial anxiety but GOP hostility to changing gender roles."
Sirius XM host Michelangelo Signorile says the David Green quote "really says it all about the MAGA male voter, grieving the loss of white straight male privilege."
Calling it "truly grotesque," independent American journalist based in Europe, Chris O'Brien says, "Trump is only a reflection of a vast machine pushing a war around gender and identity that has infected the US and the UK."
Other aspects of the Times report also garnered attention from political experts, like Daniel Nichanian, Editor-in-chief and founder of Bolts magazine, which reports "on the local elections and obscure institutions that shape public policy but are dangerously overlooked, and the grassroots movements that are targeting them."
Nichanian writes, "the line that stood out in the new GOP poll: 'Mr. Trump still received 22 percent among voters who believe he has committed serious federal crimes — a greater share than the 17 percent that Mr. DeSantis earned from the entire G.O.P. electorate.'"
Pointing to the Times' summation of Trump carrying "almost every demographic group and region and in every ideological wing of the party," Boston Globe opinion columnist Renée Graham observes, "White supremacy is a hell of a drug."
And Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid says simply, "It's a cult."
Not everyone focused on Donald Trump, however.
"Wow. This poll shows that a liar, a sociopath, a huckster, a hypocrite, a charlatan, and a criminal get about 30 percent of the Republican vote. Everyone else supports Donald Trump," wrotehistorian Moshik Temkin, an associate professor of history and public policy at Harvard's Center for European Studies.
Beyond Politics podcast host Matt Robison, a public policy expert and former chief of staff and legislative director for three members of Congress sums up the Times poll, saying: "Reminds me of the seminal 1950s study from Leon Festinger 'When Prophecies Fail.' Where the term 'cognitive dissonance' came from. Cult members cannot abide any evidence that might disapprove their fanaticism. Their response is to simply double down. And here we are."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Jack Smith is urging the judge in Donald Trump’s classified documents case not to let extra charges filed last week push back the former president’s trial date.
Trump is currently set to stand trial beginning on May 20 next year, but his former attorney Thomas Parlatore said Sunday that extra charges brought last week, combined with the indictment of a second codefendant, could delay it until after the election.
Smith filed a notice with Judge Aileen Cannon arguing that the new filings shouldn’t “disturb” the schedule and that his team was taking steps to “ensure that it does not do so,” Bloomberg reported Monday.
He promised to “promptly” turn over evidence relating to the new charges, that claim Trump obstructed the FBI’s investigation by attempting to conceal surveillance footage. Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira was also charged.
De Oliveira appeared in a Florida court Monday and was released on a $100,000 bond.
The trial date is significant because many analysts have suggested that Trump wants to delay the trial because he believes he will be able to stop it if he's president, or even pardon himself if he's convicted.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}