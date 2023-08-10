Ukraine slaps Bacardi with ‘international war sponsor’ label over exports to Russia

Ukraine included liquor company Bacardi in its list of international war sponsors. ( Ruslan Sereduk/ Dreamstime/TNS. - Ruslan Sereduk/Dreamstime/TNS
Bacardi, the world’s largest private liquor company whose U.S. headquarters are in Coral Gables, has been sanctioned by Ukraine for expanding its operations in Russia, a move that the Ukrainian government says has provided economic support to the war unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the country. Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention included Bacardi Limited, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, on its list of “international war sponsors” on Thursday, accusing the company of supporting the Russian economy and sponsoring the “aggression against Ukraine.” “After Russia’s ...