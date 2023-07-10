Ukraine, Sweden and spending: what's coming up at NATO summit
NATO's summit in Vilnius will be dominated by Ukraine's push to join the alliance

Brussels (AFP) - NATO leaders meet in Lithuania on Tuesday for a summit set to be dominated by the alliance's response to Russia's war on Ukraine and Kyiv's push for membership.  Here are some key things to look out for at the two-day meeting of the Western military bloc: Ukraine's membershipUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to come to Vilnius to make the case to NATO's 31 leaders that Kyiv deserves to join the alliance once Russia's war ends.  Kyiv and NATO members in eastern Europe have pushed for a clear roadmap as they believe only bringing Ukraine under the alliance's collecti...