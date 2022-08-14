Ukraine targets Russian soldiers threatening Europe's largest nuclear power plant

By Natalia Zinets KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from, as G7 nations, fearing a nuclear catastrophe, called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the plant. Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over multipleincidents of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia facility in southern Ukraine. Russian troops captured the station early in the war. "Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the plant, orshoots using the plant as cover, must understand that he becomesa special target for our intelligen...