Russia strikes Ukraine blood center, aeronautics group: Zelensky
The Kharkiv region has been the target of repeated Russian strikes, such as this building hit on Tuesday

KYIV — Moscow escalated its attacks in Ukraine on Saturday, with President Volodymyr Zelensky denouncing a deadly strike on a blood transfusion center as a "war crime".

A separate strike struck a key factory, both attacks coming just hours after Kyiv hit a Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait. The attacks were the latest since Moscow exited a deal last month that had ensured Ukrainian grain exports despite the ongoing conflict.