Ukrainian flags flood Kherson as emotional residents celebrate liberation from Russian occupiers

By Social media correspondent Dominic Culverwell Blue and yellow flags, banners and hats decorated the city of Kherson for the first time since March, as emotional residents greeted Ukrainian soldiers entering the newly liberated city. After struggling to hold on to the city for months, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the occupied Ukrainian city on November 10 in a major military setback. Ukrainians have taken to social media to express joy and share stories in one of the war’s most portentous moments. As Ukrainian soldiers advanced through a newly li...