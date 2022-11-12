Ukrainian flags flood Kherson as emotional residents celebrate liberation from Russian occupiers

By Social media correspondent Dominic Culverwell Blue and yellow flags, banners and hats decorated the city of Kherson for the first time since March, as emotional residents greeted Ukrainian soldiers entering the newly liberated city. After struggling to hold on to the city for months, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the occupied Ukrainian city on November 10 in a major military setback. Ukrainians have taken to social media to express joy and share stories in one of the war’s most portentous moments. As Ukrainian soldiers advanced through a newly li...
Trump is being begged to stay away from the Georgia runoff: report
November 11, 2022
On MSNBC Friday, anchor Ari Melber reported that Republican strategists and officials are desperately warning former President Donald Trump not to interfere in the Georgia Senate runoff between incumbent Democratic Rev. Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed NFL veteran Herschel Walker.
That would include coming to campaign for Walker, who is mired in scandal around his history of secret abortion payments and alleged domestic violence, and failed to win a plurality in the first round — but also even announcing a candidacy for president in 2024 during the runoff period, which Republicans fear could step on the race.
"You have Georgia headed to the second runoff," said Melber. "This is a state where Trump's involvement led Republicans to lose the presidential cycle and the Senate race last cycle. You have this celebrity-style candidate in Herschel Walker. He definitely faces a rough road and Trump's own allies are acknowledging the obvious. His presence as a candidate makes losses probably more likely in Georgia." Melber then played clips of Republicans agreeing.
"I'm advising the president to hold off [declaring his campaign] until after the Georgia race," said former Trump strategist Jason Miller in one clip. "I think it probably is better if he holds off for a little while," said former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. "I think he needs to put it on pause, absolutely. Look, he'll make that decision. He'll make his own decision," said former Trump communications official Kayleigh McEnany," adding, "I think we've got to make strategic calculations. Governor DeSantis, I think he should be welcomed to the state given what happened last night. You've got to look at the realities on the ground."
"You got to look at realities. You've got to make strategic calculations," Melber echoed. "You don't have to be an expert on people who want to stay in Trump's good favor and how they talk to understand there's a lot of world salad there for the fundamental advice: you're unpopular. Please stay out of Georgia while people are still voting. And you had there, what I just listed, one of Trump's most loyal aides acknowledging those facts in that montage we just showed you."
"Republican politicians and aides have famously feared Trump," added Melber. "Many still do. But they also fear the party blowing the next election the way they think it just blew this one. And if you compare the pre and post Tuesday claims by, really, most Republican leaders, a lot of them think they left 40-plus seats on the table."
'Constant victims': Here's how Trump's allies are radicalizing some of his most ardent fans
November 11, 2022
On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," Kristofer Goldsmith, an Iraq War veteran who infiltrated the far-right Three Percenters and now runs an intelligence firm that targets disinformation and extremism, broke down the significance of how Trump allies are directly engaging with believers of QAnon, an extremist conspiracy theory cult with similar roots to the Nazi Party that believes America is ruled by Satanic child-trafficking cannibals.
Goldsmith focused in on Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who has been at the forefront of QAnon rallies and events.
"This weekend in Branson, Missouri, there were about 4,000 QAnon fanatics who met to be further indoctrinated into this Christo-fascist ideology that guys like Mike Flynn have been pushing," said Goldsmith. "And I use words like Christian nationalist, I need for people to understand that there's a difference between the definition of 'patriot' and 'nationalist', right? Patriots are the ones that we're celebrating today, the veterans who served their country, served the American people, and are serving the Constitution and protecting democracy. Nationalists are people who identify closely with their 'nation' to the exclusion of others. So when you put a term like White with nationalist or Christian with nationalist, you're talking about people who believe in an ethnostate or a religious theocracy."
Such ideology, Goldsmith continued, is "completely contradictory to our Constitution, our democracy, and our way of life."
"People like Mike Flynn are blurring the lines between politics and religion, and they are making these QAnon folks feel like they are the constant victims," said Goldsmith. "That's what Trump was so great at. That's why he got them to come to all these rallies and show up to the polls, until Tuesday."
"But it doesn't take 50 percent of our country being Christian nationalists for us to lose our democracy, right?" added Goldsmith. "Timothy McVeigh was one person. The attacks on 9/11 were a relative handful of people, and they changed the course of history, not just for the United States and our democracy or way of life, but they essentially started a couple of wars and sent, you know, people — my generation to have our lives forever changed by it."
One of Trump’s biggest donors headed to trial in massive fraud lawsuit
November 11, 2022
The 19,000 tenants part of a class action lawsuit against one of Donald Trump's key financial backers are going to trial with their allegations.
"According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff Palmer, owner of G.H Palmer, agreed to pay $10 million dollars in a class action lawsuit filed by tenants throughout Southern California," the network reported. "However, the settlement has since collapsed and a trial is upcoming."
In 2019, then-President Trump traveled to California for a fundraiser at Palmer's Beverly Hills home.
"Testimony during the case reveals that staff at Palmer's company doctored cleaning invoices as justification to retain security deposits," CBS 8 reported. "According to a deposition from a cleaning company that worked for G.H. Palmer, numerous invoices with their company letterhead had been doctored; the date removed, the unit number whited out."
The network noted Palmer is "said to be worth more than $3 billion" and has "donated more than $2.5 million to the former president's political action committees and millions more to conservative candidates throughout the country."
During Trump's first campaign for president, in the summer of 2016, Politico magazine covered Palmer under the headline, "Trump's Los Angeles Money Man" — noting he was Trump's largest donor in the country at the time.
"Born into wealth, both Trump and Palmer got into the real estate game at a young age and have weathered their fair share of professional scandal since. Palmer grew up on the tony Pacific shore in Malibu, California, and began working in real estate in L.A. during the 1970s; by the late 80s, was regularly developing land on the outskirts of the oozing Los Angeles metropolis," Politico reported. "Like Trump, who used his father’s political connections to smooth his way into Manhattan real estate, Palmer realized that politics was going to be a ticket to help him get things done."
Politico noted that Palmer had given half-a-million to back Mitt Romney's unsuccessful 2012 campaign for president.
"In total, according to FEC data, Palmer had poured approximately $1.3 million into elections across the country before 2016—which makes his $2 million donation to Trump this year by far his largest single donation ever," Politico reported in 2016. "Palmer’s donation was funneled through a PAC founded by longtime Trump friend Tom Barrack, another Los Angeles developer. At the Republican National Convention, Barrack was the second-to-last person to speak before Trump himself took stage."
Barrack went on to be the chairman of Trump's 2017 inauguration. Last week he was acquitted of being an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates.
