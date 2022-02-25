Ukrainian foreign minister: Kyiv hit by 'horrific' Russian strikes
Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba addresses the United Nations General Assembly plenary meeting on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Evan Schneider/UN Photo/dpa

Ukraine's foreign minister said the capital Kyiv has suffered "horrific" Russian strikes akin to the city's attack by Nazi Germany.

"Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv," Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

"Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one," he wrote.

Kuleba called again for tough sanctions against Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin, calling for countries to sever all ties to Moscow and "kick Russia out of everywhere."

"Stop Putin. Isolate Russia," he wrote.

People queue outside a grocery store in capital Kiev in the wake of of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa
A general view of a traffic jam paralysing a road in capital Kiev in the wake of of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa