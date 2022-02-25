Ukrainian midfielder playing for Italian team shows ‘NO WAR IN UKRAINE’ shirt after scoring Europa League goal
PANAYOTIS TZAMAROS/In Time Sports / AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Ruslan Malinovskyi had a surreal Thursday, scoring two goals in a knockout game and revealing a “NO WAR IN UKRAINE” shirt on international television as his home country was being attacked by Russia. Malinovskyi, a Ukrainian midfielder for Italian Serie A club Atalanta, displayed the shirt after the first of his two goals against Greek side Olympiacos in the Europa League quarterfinal in Athens. His two goals led the team to a 3-0 win. The Russian invasion had ripple effects throughout the sports world on Thursday. Events called off, boycotts beginGerman Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel had...