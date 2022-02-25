Ukrainian military reports heavy fighting north-west of Kiev
Armed National Guard soldiers patrol the streets of Ivano-Frankivsk, western Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa
Armed National Guard soldiers patrol the streets of Ivano-Frankivsk, western Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa

Ukrainian troops are putting up strong resistance to "Russian occupiers" in the Kiev area, according to the Ukrainian general staff of the armed forces.

In Dymer and Ivankiv, settlements north-west of the capital, airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian armed forces had reportedly stopped "overwhelming enemy forces" on the border of the Teteriv River. The bridge across the river was destroyed, according to a statement.

In addition to the fighting, Russian airstrikes targeted several cities.

A dpa reporter said that sirens were wailing again in Kiev as the Russian attack entered its second day. The city administration has called on all citizens to find safe shelter. Many are hunkering down in the metro stations of Kiev, a city of 2.8 million.

According to media reports, Russian troops attacked the airport in the western city of Rivne. Fighting was also reported in Sumy in the north-east, near the Russian border. These reports could not be independently verified.

Smoke rises from behind residential buidlings in Ivano-Frankivsk, western Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa
A general view of a damaged apartment at a residential building targeted by the shelling of Russian troops in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa