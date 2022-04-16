Ukrainian president says up to 3,000 troops killed so far; new explosions hit cities

By Pavel Polityuk KYIV (Reuters) -Explosions were heard in Kyiv and the western city of Lviv early on Saturday and the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said rescuers and medics were working at the site of a blast on the outskirts of the city. There were no immediate details of casualties or damage. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in seven weeks of war with Russia and about 10,000 injured, but there was no count of civilian casualties. He told CNN on Friday 19,000 to 20,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the war. Moscow said last mont...
Footage found of Putin singing 'Blueberry Hill' at a children's charity fundraiser
April 16, 2022
Footage has been unearthed of Vladimir Putin performing what's being referred to as a "chilly" rendition of the 1956 Fats Domino classic, "Blueberry Hill."
In the video, which we discovered in a report by Nola.com, Putin takes to the piano during a children's fundraiser that took place in St. Petersburg in 2018. The event, which appears to have been heavily attended by some of the biggest celebrities of that time, had Goldie Hawn, Sharon Stone, Kurt Russell and Kevin Costner in the audience for the performance.
Putin's song selection may, at first, seem curious until you take into consideration that Antoine Dominique "Fats" Domino, a native of New Orleans, had just passed away the year prior.
Chris Granger, the New Orleans based writer who first discovered the video while home sick with COVID described it in a tweet as "wrong on so many levels."
This is not the first time that Putin has found occasion to showcase his musical abilities. In 2017 the Russian President performed an impromptu recital at a Chinese state guesthouse in Beijing, according to CNN. During this particular performance Putin played two different Russian songs; "Moscow Windows" and "The City on the Free Neva River."
Putin's performance in Beijing erupted into meme status resulting in many parodies including this one of Putin playing Vanessa Carlton's "One Thousand Miles" instead of the Russian classics he actually played on the day in question.
Here's another good one of Putin playing the "Imperial March" from Star Wars:
The right-wing's use of 'groomer' as a substitute for 'bigot' is a dangerous 'false equivalency'
April 16, 2022
Some right-wingers have taken to using “groomer” to describe those who are sensitive to the concerns of LGBT-plus people.
A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron Desantis tweeted: Don’t Say Gay “would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill.”
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted: “Anyone who opposes anti-grooming laws like the one in Florida is pro-child predator.”
Fox’s Laura Ingraham did a segment called “Doom and Groom.”
I agree with progressives. This is a transparent ploy having little to do with protecting children. Some argue, including Lindsay Beyerstein, that the discourse is an attempt to spread QAnon ideology. A key takeaway from John Stoehr’s interview with Gabriel Rosenberg was that “groomer speech” is being used to harden the line between real conservatives (anti-pedophile) and those who are not (pro-pedophile).
I’m interested in why the typical conservative – not the thought leader or political elite – might use the term. A more interesting reason the right uses “groomer speech” is it’s the equivalent of “bigot” on the left.
The logic appears to be this: if the left can call me a racist for all these things I don’t see as racist, I’m justified in calling the left “groomers” because they want to teach gender and sexual identity to children.
Let’s dig in.
The function of a slur
When someone hears the word “slur,” they are likely thinking of racial slurs referring to racial or ethnic groups in a dehumanizing manner.
The n-word is the paradigmatic example.
But slurs can be defined more broadly as “an insulting or disparaging remark or innuendo,” or words having “a shaming or degrading effect.”
In this sense, we use slurs quite often.
Consider the charge of being a “bigot” - a racist, sexist, homophobe or transphobe. This can be solely a descriptor of behaviors. But usually, the charge of bigotry is infused with a moral evaluation.
The identified bigot is a bad person who does not live according to what “correct-thinking people” believe is appropriate.
The identified bigot is insulted, shamed and degraded.
But slurs serve a purpose.
The French sociologist Émile Durkheim said deviant behavior has a useful function in society. I can simplify it in three bullet points.
1. When we see deviance and call it out, we clarify right and wrong.
What do you do when you discover that your male coworker thinks women are too emotional to lead a company? Call him out as a sexist! He may see this as slurring his good name, but it can be the catalyst for a positive chain of events. By calling him out, you let him know you think those ideas are morally wrong and damaging to women.
2. When people react to deviant behavior, it strengthens social bonds.
Other people learn the man is a sexist. They come together in a collective denunciation of the man and sexism.
3. After coming together against deviance, they can enact social change.
The collective agreement that sexism is wrong can lead to collective political action and the passing of legislation against sexism.
In this way, a slur can be a small catalyst for social change.
This is one reason why I vacillate between the social niceties necessary for productive exchanges. Slurring someone can end a conversation. But slurring someone can also spark positive social change.
False equivalencies
Although we don’t usually think of them as slurs, calling someone racist, sexist or transphobe is indeed a type of slur.
However.
These slurs are grounded in the link between action or idea.
They are grounded in the fact of the harm done to people.
It’s easy to chart the consequences of someone who believes women are too emotional for leadership positions. They may not hire a qualified woman for a leadership position or listen to women who are in leadership roles. And so calling that out has justification.
Similarly, we are aware of higher rates of suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts among transgender youth and adults. Efforts to suppress healthy conversations around trans identity in public settings can exacerbate the problem. A trans activist is wholly justified in calling someone who’s suppressing these conversations “transphobic.”
People on the right complaining about the left hurling accusations of bigotry at them without basis are usually quite wrong.
But what is the link between discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools and grooming? There is none.
Obviously.
There is no link between discussing sexual orientation and gender identity and setting out to abuse children sexually, or grooming.
There is no link between learning about sexual orientation and gender identity in school and being vulnerable to sexual advances in school.
(Learning does not make kids vulnerable. It makes them powerful).
Claiming that “bigot” is the same as calling someone a “groomer” is a false equivalency. The former alerts us to actual attitudes and behaviors that can lead to harming populations. The former draw spurious links between education and sexual behavior and, in the process, diminish the actual crime of child sexual abuse.
“Groomer,” far from leading to good social change, harms two groups. It introduces noise into pedophilia discourse, making it harder for people to tune into real evidence signaling child sexual abuse. It also prevents discussions about gender and sexual identity. That may increase rates of suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts among LGBT-plus people.
We now have undeniable proof of a coordinated Republican effort to subvert the 2020 election
April 16, 2022
A recording made by a disgruntled election conspiracist is the strongest evidence yet that operatives in Donald Trump’s orbit summoned supporters to Washington on January 6 for the express purpose of coercing lawmakers into overturning the 2020 election.
News broke late Tuesday afternoon, whereupon this bombshell of a story was promptly buried under an avalanche of other news.
The main characters aren’t household names, but this story is every bit as important as the earlier revelation that Donald Trump, Jr, was pushing a detailed plan for a coup to his father’s chief of staff before the election had even been decided. And it’s even more important than the late-breaking news that Sen. Mike Lee talked up Trump lawyer John Eastman’s plan for a procedural coup in late November.
The star of the secret recording is Jason Sullivan, one-time aide to dirty trickster and longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone.
RELATED: 'One more plan': Inside the plan to mobilize ‘millions of patriots’ to ‘take it into their own hands’ on Jan. 6
Sullivan told the Times he was invited to speak by a group of anti-vaccine activists, who were planning a permitted event in the capital on J6. (By amazing coincidence, Stone was scheduled to speak at an anti-vax event on the afternoon of J6, an engagement he missed, for reasons that are surely of great interest to the J6 committee.)
The call was made a week before the insurrection.
Sullivan repeatedly urged the other callers to intimidate the lawmakers who were meeting to certify the election. He told them they needed to make them feel like the people were “breathing down their neck.”
“If we make the people inside that building sweat and they understand that they may not be able to walk in the streets any longer if they do the wrong thing, then maybe they’ll do the right thing,” Sullivan said.
“We have to put that pressure there.”
RELATED: White House aide relayed information from Giuliani research team to Trump in effort to overturn 2020 election
This recording was made by a woman named Staci Burk, a former school board official turned election conspiracist. Burk filed an anonymous affidavit supporting one of Trump lawyer Sidney Powell’s many election conspiracy theories. Whereupon heavily armed paramilitary operatives calling themselves the 1st Amendment Praetorian (1AP) moved into her home for several weeks, ostensibly to guard her. Burk told the Times a 1AP member joined the call, and she made the recording because the armed men were making her feel unsafe. Members of 1AP were in the capital during the insurrection and members of the group have been subpoenaed by the J6 committee.
This recording partially corroborates previous claims by Ali Alexander, another one of Roger Stone’s associates. He said he schemed with members of the Congress to gather a crowd to pressure lawmakers into overturning the election during the certification ceremony.
In a video made before the insurrection, Ali Alexander claimed that he and US Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar “schemed up putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting.”
The video circulated on social media but was later deleted. The plan was to “change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside,” Ali Alexander said.
The Sullivan call proves there was an inside-outside game on J6.
The inside game was the procedural coup devised by John Eastman that was unfolding inside the Capitol on J6 as GOP legislators raised spurious claims of election fraud to overturn a free and fair election.
The outside game was the mob deliberately assembled in order to pressure legislators to go along with Trump’s illegal scheme.
